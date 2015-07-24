The 12 planets most likely to contain life

NASA/Ames/JPL-Caltech Kepler-22b’s 290-day orbital period makes the conditions on the planet similar to those on Earth.

Scientists have discovered a rocky “mega-Earth” that expands the definition of planets beyond our solar system that could potentially host life.

The discovery of the new planet, Kepler 452b, is a new milestone in the 20-year hunt for a planets outside our solar system.

The find follows the discovery of Kepler-10c in June last year.

This amazing find comes with the tantalising question: Does this planet currently have life or did it at some point in the past?

The Planetary Habitability Laboratory run by the University of Puerto Rico at Arecibo maintains a list of exoplanets that are most similar to Earth, taking size, mass, and distance from their host stars into consideration — factors that are likely to support liquid water and would conducive to life as we know it.

The catalogue does not guarantee that these planets host life but “lists the best candidates so far for potential habitable worlds and the objects of interest for the search of life outside the Solar System.”

Here’s a look at some of the top candidates from the catalogue, ranked in order of Earth similarity.

