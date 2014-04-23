The Best Candidates For Earth 2.0

Our planet is being destroyed.

It is only a matter of time before we will need a new rock to call home.

Fortunately, there are plenty of planets beyond our solar system that are similar in size to Earth and circle stars like our sun.

These planets are known to exist in the “habitable zone,” a region that is not too hot or too cold, but just right to support liquid water, a key ingredient for life as we know it to flourish.

The Planetary Habitability Laboratory, maintained by researchers at the University of Puerto Rico, keeps a list of these Earth-like candidates.

The lab has ranked planets in order of their similarity to Earth, taking size, mass, and distance from their host stars into consideration.

Although we are still working on some kind of vehicle to get to these planets (that would probably require going faster than the speed of light), here are some good destinations to keep in mind for the future — when either we ruin Earth or before an incoming rock from space ruins us.

