2013's Most Gorgeous US Air Force Images

The U.S. Air Force gets a lot of ribbing from the other services for being a kush job, but the general consensus when it comes to photography is that United States Airmen are second to none.

The flagship publication in the Air Force — Airmen Magazine — has recently collated and released what its editors believe is the best imagery of 2013.

Air Force photographers are unique in that they don’t just photograph aeroplanes or service specific operations. There travels put them on the groun, in the operating room, or in America’s epic Boneyards.

Certainly, the beauty in this imagery is as subtle as it is outstanding.

