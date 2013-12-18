Victoria's Secret, JCPenney Make Google's List Of The Most-Searched Retail Brands Of 2013

With 2013 coming to a close, Google has released its annual Google Trends lists showing the people, places, and things searched for most often by users around the world.

Here are the 10 retail and apparel brands that were searched most often in 2013:

1. Kohl’s — Kohl’s appears atop this year’s list of most Googled retail and apparel brands for reasons the company would probably rather not talk about. The company has struggled financially this year, and its search mentions peaked during the week of Thanksgiving and Black Friday, when police officers shot a man in a Kohl’s parking lot in Illinois to prevent an alleged shoplifting.

2. JCPenney — Like Kohl’s, JCPenney had a 2013 it would rather forget. The company canned CEO Ron Johnson in April after his “shop-in-shops” strategy was deemed a failure, and redesigned its logo so many times that consumers no longer recognised it.

3. Nordstrom — By contrast, Nordstrom had a very strong 2013. The company won praise for its ability to adapt during a time of great change in the retail industry, bringing internet shoppers to its stores by forming a partnership with online retailer Blue Nile and allowing its Pinterest community to influence in-store displays.

4. Forever 21 — Teen retailer Forever 21 continued its impressive run of success in 2013 with aggressive expansion and a keen eye for the latest trends. With its low prices and rapid growth, it’s no wonder competitors like Abercrombie & Fitch are heading for the hills.

5. Victoria’s Secret — As you might expect, searches for Victoria’s Secret peaked in late November and early December, when the lingerie retailer films and broadcasts its hotly anticipated annual fashion show. What’s more, the company’s focus on value has made it the dominant player in the lingerie industry.

6. Old Navy — Like many of its peers on this list, Old Navy’s searches topped out during the time period around Black Friday. Otherwise, it’s been a fairly quiet year for Gap’s downmarket sister brand.

7. Macy’s — Macy’s saw an upward trend in mentions starting in late October, when anticipation began to mount for Black Friday and the Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade. And the retail giant had other reasons to send up balloons in 2013: its third-quarter earnings crushed expectations, even as chief rival Sears continued its plunge into obsolescence.

8. American Eagle — American Eagle had a rough year in 2013, with profit dipping 68% in its most recently reported quarter. In 2014, it has plans to lower its prices in the vein of successful competitor Forever 21 by closing traditional stores and opening factory outlets.

9. Nike — The athletic gear mainstay held a steady presence in Google searches throughout the year, a testament perhaps to its year-round sports marketing efforts and running stream of newly designed uniforms.

10. Dillard’s — The upscale department store rounds out our list. The company both opened and closed retail locations in 2013, which might have led prospective customers located near new and old locations to search for the latest news.

