The most Googled holiday recipe in every state

This holiday season, families across the United States will gather to enjoy special meals together.

But the dishes eaten during those meals can vary depending on where you live.

To get a fuller picture of Americans’ favourite holiday recipes, Business Insider consulted Google. Looking at search data from December 9 to 15, Google’s researchers found the most unique recipe that people in every state (plus Washington DC) looked up leading into the holidays.

The researchers didn’t choose the most popular dish for every state (since that would have been green bean casserole in most). Instead, they focused on the recipe people searched for more in a given state than anywhere else.

Check them out in the map below:

