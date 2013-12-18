The Top Trending Gadgets Of 2013

Megan Rose Dickey

Google, which receives millions of search queries per day, just released its annual list of what the world searched for throughout the year.

Here are the top 10 tech gadgets that were trending on Google in 2013.

10. iPhone 6, which doesn’t even exist

9. Nexus 5, Google’s flagship Android phone

Nexus 5Google/Screenshot

8. Google Chromecast, the streaming media player you plug into your TV

Google chromecastJustin Sullivan/Getty Images

7. HTC One, probably the best Android phone ever made

Htc one remote control appSteve Kovach/Business Insider

6. iPad Mini, Apple’s smaller and cheaper tablet.

Ipad miniApple

5. iPad Air, the new flagship tablet from Apple.

Apple ipad air adApple

4. iPhone 5C, the new plastic iPhone from Apple.

IPhone 5C backSteve Kovach/Business Insider

3. iPhone 5S, Apple’s new flagship phone with a fingerprint sensor

Ios 7 apple iphone 5sLintao Zhang/Getty Images

2. Samsung Galaxy S4, Samsung’s flagship phone

Hands on samsung galaxy s4William Wei, Business Insider

1. PlayStation 4, the new video game console from Sony

Ps4 console controllerKirsten Acuna / Business Insider

