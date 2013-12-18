The Top Trending Gadgets Of 2013

Google, which receives millions of search queries per day, just released its annual list of what the world searched for throughout the year.

Here are the top 10 tech gadgets that were trending on Google in 2013.

10. iPhone 6, which doesn’t even exist

9. Nexus 5, Google’s flagship Android phone

8. Google Chromecast, the streaming media player you plug into your TV

7. HTC One, probably the best Android phone ever made

6. iPad Mini, Apple’s smaller and cheaper tablet.

5. iPad Air, the new flagship tablet from Apple.

4. iPhone 5C, the new plastic iPhone from Apple.

3. iPhone 5S, Apple’s new flagship phone with a fingerprint sensor

2. Samsung Galaxy S4, Samsung’s flagship phone

1. PlayStation 4, the new video game console from Sony

