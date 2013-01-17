15 Frugal Billionaires Who Live Like Regular People

Have you ever wondered what you would do with a billion dollars?



These 15 frugal billionaires have answered that question for real, and their response is “not much.”

Instead of dropping dough on jets, yachts, and mansions, they have saved up, lived modestly, and given away huge amounts of money to charity.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.