The 20 Most Flexible Employers In America

Photo courtesy of Celgene 96.8% of Celgene employees think their company is a flexible place to work.

Offering flexible work hours, telecommuting options, and workday breaks are a major key to having satisfied workers.

We recently released our second annual list of the 50 Best Employers In America, based on exclusive data from PayScale, and it seems there’s a direct correlation between a company offering a flexible work environment and being a great overall place to work.

The No. 1 company on our list of the 50 Best Employers, Celgene Corp., also topped the list of the most flexible companies. NetApp, Qualcomm, and Yahoo, which here rank as Nos. 2, 6, and 13 respectively, also appear in the top 20 on the overall Best Employers list.

To create this list, PayScale asked employees to answer questions about their employers’ flexibility. The figures in the chart below reflect the percentage of employees at each company who answered, “On any day, I can change my schedule and time off,” or, “With advanced notice, I can set my schedule and time off” to the question, “How flexible is your job?”

Companies considered for this list were chosen from the complete 2012 Fortune 500 list, not just our list of the 50 Best Employers. You can find the full methodology here.

The following 20 companies were ranked the most flexible places to work in America.

This ranking of Fortune 500 companies was created by Business Insider using data gathered and crunched by PayScale. Read the full methodology here. Also find out how your salary stacks up at PayScale.com.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.