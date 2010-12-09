Montanans Are Officially The Most Financially Irresponsible People In America

An extensive survey by the Treasury Department has identified the most financially incompetent state in America: Montana.



The online survey of nearly 30,000 Americans asked questions about spending habits and financial literacy. We identified the most irresponsible based on an index of scores on key questions.

23 per cent of Montanans spent more during the past year than they earned (not including big investments like car or home). The national average was 20 per cent.

67 per cent of Montanans don’t keep a rainy day fund to cover expenses for three months in an emergency. The national average was 40 per cent.

37 per cent of Montanans reported engaging in non-bank borrowing, like payday loans and pawn shops, in recent years. The national average was 24 per cent.

On basic financial literacy questions, Montanans actually tied the national average: three out of five. When it comes to buying a credit card, 60 per cent of residents said they comparison don’t comparison, which beats the national average of 62 per cent.

