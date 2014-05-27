The 12 Most Sought-After Stunt Doubles In Hollywood

Courtesy of Bobby Holland HantonBobby Holland Hanton stood in for Chris Hemsworth in 2013’s ‘Thor: The Dark World.’
The summer movie season has some of the most action-packed films of the year.
However, a lot of the action couldn’t have been done if not for the great work of Hollywood’s best stunt men and women.
So we’ve compiled a list of the most sought-after stunt doubles from some of today’s most popular movies.
From stand-ins for Hugh Jackman to Scarlett Johansson, these are the people who take the death defying risks while making our favourite stars look good.
Aja Frary plays the stunt version of Megan Fox's April O'Neil in the highly anticipated 'Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles' movie. She's also an instructor at Rick Seaman's Stunt Driving School.
Richard Bradshaw has doubled for Hugh Jackman (who is also his brother-in-law) in films from 'Van Helsing' to 'X-Men: Days of Future Past.' Before being a stuntman, he was a diver on an oil rig.
Bobby Holland Hanton has doubled in many iconic roles, such as Christian Bale's Batman, Daniel Craig's James Bond, and Chris Hemsworth's Thor.
Buster Reeves doubled as Christian Bale and then Tom Hardy in 'The Dark Knight' and 'The Dark Knight Rises,' respectively. More recently he's been coordinating stunts for the HBO series 'Game of Thrones.'
Source: IMDb
Helen Steinway Bailey will double for Scarlett Johansson's Black Widow in the upcoming 'Avengers: Age of Ultron.' The tiny brunette is a wushu martial arts champion and skilled acrobat who can vault herself over a car.
Ilram Choi shared the spidey suit with Andrew Garfield in both 'The Amazing Spider-Man' and 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2.'
Ingrid Kleinig has done stunt-work in 'The Great Gatsby' and 'Pacific Rim' while also playing Evangeline Lilly's double in 'The Hobbit: The Desolation of Smaug.'
Mark Vanselow has worked as Liam Neeson's double since 1998's 'Gunshy.' He was also the stunt coordinator on Neeson's latest film 'Non-Stop,' choreographing the action in the close quarters of the film's aeroplane set.
Stuart F. Wilson has done stunts for Bruce Willis in many of his films such as 'Live Free or Die Hard' and 'Looper.' He's also doubled for John Malkovich in 'Transformers: Dark of the Moon.'
David R. Grant performed the stunts for Michael Rooker in the upcoming 'Guardians of the Galaxy,' and for Johnny Depp in WWII-era film 'Mortdecai,' which is due out in February.
BONUS: Actress Michelle Yeoh's ballet background gives her the ability to do her own stunt work. She was injured while filming the movie she became best-known for, 'Crouching Tiger, Hidden Dragon,' but Yeoh didn't quit, and will reprise her role in the 'Crouching Tiger' sequel, out in 2015.
