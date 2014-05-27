The 12 Most Sought-After Stunt Doubles In Hollywood

Courtesy of Bobby Holland Hanton Bobby Holland Hanton stood in for Chris Hemsworth in 2013’s ‘Thor: The Dark World.’

The summer movie season has some of the most action-packed films of the year.

However, a lot of the action couldn’t have been done if not for the great work of Hollywood’s best stunt men and women.

So we’ve compiled a list of the most sought-after stunt doubles from some of today’s most popular movies.

From stand-ins for Hugh Jackman to Scarlett Johansson, these are the people who take the death defying risks while making our favourite stars look good.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.