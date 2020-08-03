Clive Brunskill/Getty Images The Middleton sisters.

National Sisters Day is August 2 this year.

To celebrate all the sisters out there, here are 22 of the most famous sets of sisters in the world right now.

Beyoncé and Solange are two of the most beloved musicians in the world.

Gigi and Bella Hadid have both become supermodels.

Visit Insider’s homepage for more stories.

Anyone who has a sister knows – sometimes, you want to rip their head off, but in the end, no one’s ever going to love you and support you as much.

These 22 sets of sisters, from the KarJenner clan to the Deschanels to the Mowry twins, are making sisters proud all around the world.

Keep scrolling to learn more about their sisterhood and celebrate National Sisters Day.

Beyoncé and Solange are both critically acclaimed and beloved musicians.

Josh Brasted/Getty Images) Solange and Beyoncé.

It’s hard to believe that this much talent came from one family. Beyoncé and her younger sister Solange really need no introduction, as both are award-winning musical artists who have created some of the most meaningful albums of the last few years (“Beyoncé,” “Lemonade,” “A Seat at the Table,” “When I Get Home”).

While the two have never officially collaborated with a duet, the two are frequently supportive of each other. Beyoncé and Solange each appeared during each other’s respective Coachella sets in 2014 and 2018.

The two had a wide-ranging conversation for Interview Magazine in 2017 that touched on their sisterly bond. “I’m so happy to interview you because, clearly, I’m your biggest fan and I’m super proud of you,” said Beyoncé.

When talking about her inspirations, Solange added, “Growing up in a household with a master class such as yourself definitely didn’t hurt.”

The three oldest Kardashian sisters, Kim, Khloe, and Kourtney, all became famous together and are still letting us into their sister drama after over a decade.

Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal/Getty Images Khloe, Kim, and Kourtney Kardashian.

When “Keeping Up with the Kardashians” started back in 2007, only Kim was relatively known. But the show was built on the hilarious, heart-warming and real bond that Kim, Kourtney, Khloe (and the rest of the family) had, and still have.

Though they still fight and have more drama than a normal person could handle, at the end of the day, it’s all love. “Most people see family on holidays. We see each other every single day because it’s part of our job. I love that. I really do. Our show has brought us closer together and I’m able to witness moments I never would if we all had jobs in our individual spaces,” said Khloe to Harper’s Bazaar in 2016.

But their little sisters Kendall and Kylie Jenner are a dynamic duo in their own right, too.

Scott Barbour/Getty Images Kendall and Kylie Jenner.

Kendall and Kylie were both little kids when we met them on “KUWTK,” but we’ve watched them grow into full-blown adults, with thriving careers and even a baby!

Over the years, Kendall and Kylie have collaborated on clothing lines, a book series, and a recent collection for Kylie Cosmetics, among other things.

Zooey and Emily Deschanel have both starred in their own TV shows — they each had the titular roles.

Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images Emily and Zooey Deschanel.

Emily played Temperance “Bones” Brennan on “Bones” for 12 years, while Zooey played Jess, the new roommate, in “New Girl” for six seasons – that’s power.

Though they were both in show business for years, the first time they worked together was on a 2009 episode of “Bones” that Zooey appeared in.

Most recently, they appeared on an episode of “Carpool Karaoke” together with the Property Brothers, which is where Zooey met her current boyfriend, Jonathan Scott. Clearly, Emily is a great wing-woman.

Tia and Tamera Mowry became famous for their roles on “Sister, Sister,” playing twins separated at birth.

Vincent Sandoval/FilmMagic/Getty Images Tamera and Tia Mowry.

The Mowry sisters have been working together for decades now, from “Sister, Sister” to “Twitches” to their “Twintuition” book series, to the reality series “Tia & Tamera.”

“That girl is my best friend. I love that girl!” Tamera said during an episode of her talk show, “The Real.”

Gigi and Bella Hadid are two of the most sought-after models right now.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images for Stuart Weitzman Gigi and Bella Hadid.

The world got their first taste of the Hadid sisters (and their brother, Anwar) during “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” which their mother Yolanda appeared in for four years.

But after that, both Hadids became extremely popular models. Both have graced the Victoria’s Secret runway, appeared on dozens of magazine covers and ad campaigns, and more. But in the cutthroat world of modelling, the two have always counted on each other.

“I feel very lucky to be able to have a piece of home in my work environment. We are each other’s biggest fans. It has been a huge joy of my life to watch my little sister flourish, and to help when I can,” said Gigi in 2018.

Kate and Pippa Middleton are holding it down for sisters across the pond.

Clive Brunskill/Getty Images Kate and Pippa Middleton.

It can’t be easy when your sister becomes literal royalty and thrusts her entire family into the spotlight, but Pippa has always been supportive of her sister, Kate.

“We’re very close and we support each other and get each other’s opinions,” Pippa told NBC in 2014.

Their most famous moment of sisterhood, of course, was when Pippa helped her sister down the aisle with her enormous train at her wedding.

Aly and AJ Michalka have been singing together for over a decade.

Michael Tran/FilmMagic/Getty Images Aly and AJ Michalka.

The Michalka sisters, known professionally as Aly & AJ, have been blessing us with bops since their first album in 2005, “Into the Rush.” Now, 15 years, three albums, and two EPs later, they are still putting out music together, most recently the 2019 EP “Sanctuary.”

When speaking about their comeback and the simultaneous Jonas Brothers comeback, AJ told the Daily Beast, “I hope they have maintained a close relationship, like Aly and I have. I’m [all for] siblings working together.”

Mary-Kate, Ashley, and Elizabeth Olsen have all become Hollywood success stories.

Kevin Mazur/WireImage/Getty Images Ashley, Elizabeth, and Mary-Kate Olsen.

The world was introduced to Mary-Kate and Ashley on “Full House” in the ’80s, and we haven’t stopped being fascinated with the twins since then. They built a media and fashion empire for themselves, starring in plenty of direct-to-video movies, a book series, perfume, clothing, the list goes on. One of their most personal creations is their fashion line, Elizabeth and James, which is named for their younger sister Elizabeth, and older brother James (who goes by Trent).

Speaking of Elizabeth, she’s become a highly successful actress. She’s appeared in multiple Marvel movies and is set to co-star in a Disney Plus show as Wanda Maximoff. She also starred in the critically acclaimed Facebook Watch series, “Sorry For Your Loss.”

The younger Olsen has talked about the advice her sisters have given here before. She told Modern Luxury in 2017, “I was not caring what I was saying [in interviews] because I’d assumed no one would read it. That’s when we’d have conversations. [Mary-Kate and Ashley] would say, ‘You know, even if you don’t think anyone’s going to read this article, someone might pull the quote later [for something else]. It’s all part of how you hope someone interprets you, and how they frame who you are and the work you do.'”

Jessica and Ashlee Simpson used to compete for the spotlight, but they are now close friends.

Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images for Jessica Simpson Collection Ashlee and Jessica Simpson.

At the beginning of their careers, Jessica was the bright, sunny, blonde one, while Ashlee had black hair and sang sad (or mad) songs. Ashlee even wrote a song, “Shadow,” about their complicated rivalry in 2004.

Now, as they have grown, they have become close again. When Jessica published her memoir this year, Ashlee posted on Instagram, “I am so very proud of my beautiful, brave, kind, loving sister!!! It’s beautiful to see you sharing your truth with the world. You are so inspiring. I love you so much.”

Jessica responded, “I could not have done any of this without your eternal love and endless support!!! Your bravery in life has taught me how to bandage up my wings and FLY. I love you.”

Paris and Nicky Hilton were two of the biggest socialites in the early 2000s, and they are still close today.

Tibrina Hobson/WireImage/Getty Images Paris and Nicky Hilton.

The two hotel heiresses have always been close – Paris was the maid of honour at Nicky’s wedding in 2015.

“My sister and I are best friends. We’re closer than most sisters. She’s the only one I want to really know me,” Paris said in 2006. “I don’t trust any of these other girls, especially in LA. They don’t want what is best for me like Nicky does. They get jealous of my success. My sister is the only one who’s proud of me.”

Their aunts, Kim and Kyle Richards, have had a more contentious relationship — but at the end of the day, they love each other.

Steven Lawton/FilmMagic/Getty Images Kim and Kyle Richards.

Kim and Kyle both starred on “The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” though Kim left after five years due to personal struggles with alcohol. Their other sister, Kathy (Paris and Nicky’s mum) appears every so often on the show.

While as recently as August 2019 they weren’t on speaking terms, the two reality stars appear to have buried the hatchet. On Mother’s Day this year, Kim gushed about a gift Kyle sent her. “Thank you again to my beautiful little sister for my Gorgeous … Mother’s Day orchid plant,”Kim wrote. “So beautiful. I was overwhelmed by your thoughtfulness on such a special day. Thank you for thinking of me. I’m so grateful to have you as my sister. I love you so much.”

The Braxton sisters, Toni, Traci, Towanda, Tamar, and Trina, all starred on “Braxton Family Values” for six years.

Chris McKay/FilmMagic/Getty Images Traci, Towanda, Tamar, and Trina Braxton of The Braxtons.

The Braxtons began as a quintet in the late ’80s, and while their singles weren’t mega-hits, it lead to their oldest sister, Toni, becoming an R&B legend. The other four siblings continued on until 1998, when they went on hiatus, and returned in 2010.

In 2011, all five Braxton sisters came together to star in “Braxton Family Values” on WEtv. It lasted for six seasons, and led to the five of them recording a Christmas album together – their first as a quintet ever.

In July 2020, Tamar was found unresponsive after a suicide attempt. She is recovering now. While all four of her sisters responded in various ways, Toni put it simply: “Family is everything! Especially sisters!”

Dakota and Elle Fanning have both successfully transitioned from child stars to adult actresses.

Gregg DeGuire/WireImage/Getty Images Elle and Dakota Fanning.

Both Fanning sisters started their careers as kids, with Dakota starring in “War of the Worlds,” and “I Am Sam,” among others. Elle played a younger version of Dakota’s character in “I Am Sam,” and starred in movies like “Because of Winn Dixie” and “Babel.”

The two are set to co-star in the 2021 World War II epic, “The Nightingale,” which is the first time they will work together as adults – and they play sisters.

The Gummer sisters, Mamie, Grace, and Louisa, all have followed in their mother Meryl Streep’s footsteps.

JIMI CELESTE/Patrick McMullan/Getty Images Grace, Mamie, and Louisa Gummer.

All three Gummer sisters have dabbled in the entertainment field – Louisa’s a model and is set to make her TV debut in the upcoming HBO series “The Gilded Age,” Grace has appeared in “American Horror Story” and “Good Girls Revolt” (in which she played Nora Ephron, who her mother essentially played in “Heartburn”), and Mamie has appeared in various shows and movies, and played her mother’s daughter in “Ricki and the Flash.”

The most famous sisters in professional sports are easily tennis goddesses Venus and Serena Williams.

Frank Micelotta/Getty Images Serena and Venus Williams.

These two are some of the most highly decorated tennis players in the history of the sport, and due to their high skill level, frequently compete against each other. They don’t let that strain their bond, though.

“She’s the toughest player I ever played in my life, and the best person I know,” Serena told ESPN in an on-court interview in 2015. “So it’s going against your best friend and going against, for me, the greatest competitor in women’s tennis.”

The only time Kate and Rooney Mara have acted together was in a community production of “The Wizard of Oz.”

John Shearer/Getty Images for People Magazine Rooney and Kate Mara.

The Mara sisters have both proven to have impeccable taste in picking projects (between them, “House of Cards,” “Girl with the Dragon Tattoo,” “The Social Network,” “Pose”), but they have worked together exactly once, as kids in “The Wizard of Oz.” Kate played the Scarecrow, while her little sister Rooney played a crow with one line.

“I didn’t have someone to share this craziness with. So when she [Rooney] became an actor, we actually lived together in my apartment for the first year or two … We would both go on auditions and come home and talk about the terror of certain auditions and funny stories and so it just became something super special that you can actually bond with a sibling with which is very rare,” Kate told ABC in 2017.

Noah Cyrus has followed in her big sister Miley’s musical steps.

Rob Foldy/Getty Images for iHeartMedia Noah and Miley Cyrus.

Though the two are almost eight years apart, they are still very close siblings and friends – but, much like Jessica and Ashlee Simpson, their perceived differences caused some tension.

In one of Noah’s songs, “Young and Sad,” she talks about the complicated relationship she had with Miley’s fame.

“Being born in the family I was in, everybody gave me such a hard time for having a hard time being Miley’s little sister, but I always felt like I was that person that no one gave a s— about due to what people said to me online,” she said during a livestream.

Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears both grew up in the spotlight, though Jamie Lynn focused on acting, and Britney on singing.

KMazur/WireImage/Getty Images Britney and Jamie Lynn Spears.

Britney was one of, if not the biggest teen idols of all time, starting from her time on “The Mickey Mouse Club.” She was under a microscope for much of her teenage years (and still is today), so it might come as a bit of a shock that her younger sister also put herself in the spotlight with roles on “All That” and “Zoey 101” as a teenager.

“Me and Brit, I’m sure no one believes me when I say, there is no rivalry! You have to remember that we are 10 years apart, so I always saw her as a second mum. We have fun like only sisters can, but we don’t have that young sibling rivalry,” Jamie Lynn said in 2013.

In light of Britney’s conservatorship case, Jamie Lynn took to Instagram to defend her sister. “You have no right to assume anything about my sister, and I have NO right to speak about HER health and personal matters,” she wrote. “She is a strong, bad—, unstoppable woman, and that’s the only thing that is OBVIOUS.”

Malia and Sasha Obama grew up in the limelight as the first daughters.

Theo Wargo/WireImage/Getty Images Malia and Sasha Obama.

Malia and Sasha were both little kids when their father was elected in 2008, and since then, the country has watched them grow up and mature before our eyes.

The two gave their first public interview in their mother’s documentary, “Becoming.”

Hilary and Haylie Duff have recorded songs and acted together.

Rachel Murray/Getty Images for Words with Friends 2 Haylie and Hilary Duff.

Though Hilary is the younger sibling, she became famous first for her roles in “Casper” and “Lizzie McGuire.” As she grew up, she brought Haylie along for the ride. The two sang on the soundtrack for “A Cinderella Story” and co-starred in “Material Girls” as a pair of spoiled sisters.

“We always tend to say kind of the same thing: You get advice from everyone, so sometimes from your sister, you don’t want the advice. You just want to vent about something or you want for someone to just listen to you, and not have the right answer, but to just kind of commiserate with, ‘Yeah. I don’t know what to do either,'” Haylie said of getting parenting advice from her sister.

“So I don’t know if I’m really giving her advice as much as I am just trying to be there for her and support her. She does the same for me. It’s what sisters are good at.”

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.