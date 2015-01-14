The 20 Most Famous Students In College This Semester

Winter break is over, and students are heading back to school for their second semesters.
And for the most famous students, a new semester brings more than just schoolwork as they balance Olympic training, political careers, and TV show filming.
Here’s what celebrities and famous offspring are up to this semester, both inside the classroom and out.
Melia Robinson, Melissa Stanger, and Sara Bower contributed to this article.
Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig played the ruthless District 2 tribute Cato in the first 'Hunger Games' movie -- he's the one who fights Peeta and Katniss on top of the cornucopia in the final fight scene.
A senior, the Phi Kappa Psi brother and theatre major belongs to one of USC's most exclusive fraternities, which has a reputation for throwing the year's wildest parties.
After starring on hit sitcom 'Two and a Half Men' for 10 seasons -- as the highest paid child actor at the time no less, making $US350,000 an episode -- Angus T. Jones left the show in order to fully dedicate himself to Christianity.
Now a sophomore at the University of Colorado at Boulder, he also tours the country speaking at churches.
Chiara de Blasio still keeps up with her father's career in New York -- even from school in California at Santa Clara University.
During her father Bill de Blasio's New York City mayoral campaign, Chiara starred in an advertisement and made a dramatic, surprise return from college to cast a vote for him.
The Santa Clara University senior and floral-headband-wearing hipster made headlines of her own with a powerfully candid video about her struggles with depression, and history of drug and alcohol abuse.
Like her dad, Foxx has appeared in the red carpet spotlight -- at multiple premieres, awards shows, and after-parties -- since she was seven.
Now a junior, she's a cheerleader and public relations major at the University of Southern California, but she still finds time to party with Queen Bey and dish on her style for W Magazine.
The actress, who starred in the 'Twilight' films, 'I Am Sam,' and 'The Runaways,' is often spotted skulking around the Gallatin School, a small interdisciplinary college within New York University that provides 'individualized study.'
Now a senior, Fanning reportedly opts out of dorm life in favour of a two-bedroom apartment in the Nolita neighbourhood, close to the heart of NYU's urban campus.
As Zach Florrick on 'The Good Wife,' Graham Philips is not only at the center of the show's drama and intrigue, but has also earned, along with this castmates, three nominations for Outstanding Performance by an Ensemble in a Drama Series at the Screen Actors Guild Awards.
When he's not on set, Philips attends Princeton, which he fell in love with after visiting his sister who also attended the school. The actor is halfway through his sophomore year.
Eminem's daughter Hailie Jade Scott Mathers is starting her second semester of college at Michigan State.
It seems like just yesterday that Eminem was rapping about his young daughter in 'Hailie's Song' and 'Mockingbird.' Now a freshman at Michigan State, Scott Mathers graduated from high school with honours, and an impressive GPA of at least 3.9.
Scott Mathers says she's interested in studying psychology and entrepreneurship.
Actor Jack Gleeson is best known for his role as the bratty King Joffrey Baratheon on HBO's 'Game of Thrones.' The young actor plans to retire from professional acting now that he's done with his role on GoT.
Gleeson is a senior at Trinity College in Dublin and is studying philosophy and theology. His studies have him talking about a possible future in academia.
The son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan splashed onto the big screen in the box office hit 'Hunger Games,' playing the spear-wielding District 1 tribute who killed pint-sized, fan favourite, Rue.
But he's not so bad in real life -- the goofy young actor creates comedy sketches with friends on YouTube and Vine, and is a senior at the Tisch School of the Arts at NYU.
The young redhead originally deferred her enrollment at Stanford for a year in order to pursue her budding acting career, and it paid off when she landed the part of a lifetime as Foxface in the first 'Hunger Games' movie.
When she's not in class, the sophomore is working on SHE'S SO BOSS, a movement to empower young women which she co-founded during her gap year.
With 2.7 million subscribers and over 100 million views on his videos, Univesity of Texas - Austin senior Jon Cozart is a bona fide YouTube star. He's even attended conventions and sat on panels about how to build an online following.
When he's not recording music for his YouTube channel, Cozart studies English and writing at UT and performs with improv comedy group Gigglepants.
Justin Combs, known by way of his musician father Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs, is attending UCLA on a $US54,000 football scholarship.
Though he was redshirted freshman year, the 5'7' defensive back made three tackles and played in a bowl game his sophomore year. Now a junior, Combs also works with the scout teams during practice each week.
The 47-year-old Bateman gained her fame as the ditzy Mallory Keaton on 'Family Ties,' but she's proving she's not as ditzy as the character she played.
A junior computer science major at the University of California Los Angeles, Bateman chronicles the ins and outs of being an undergraduate in her 40s on her Tumblr blog, College Life.
Madonna's daughter, Lourdes Leon, enrolled in college this fall at the University of Michigan, where she's a freshman studying at the School of Music, Theatre, and Dance.
Lourdes, aka Lola, is actually following in her mother's footsteps -- Madonna herself attended the school before leaving to pursue pop-stardom.
Miranda Cosgrove was first noticed for her role in 'School of Rock,' and later on Nickelodeon's hit shows 'Drake and Josh' and 'iCarly.' But when iCarly came to a close in 2012, Cosgrove decided to take a break from acting, and enrolled at the University of Southern California.
Although she says she ultimately wants to act again -- she's currently a film major -- for now the junior is concentrating on making friends and getting good grades.
Franklin took home five medals -- four of them gold -- for the US Olympic swim team at the London Olympic games, and plans to turn pro after the 2015 NCAA Championships.
In the meantime, Franklin is spending her sophomore year swimming for the Golden Bears at UC Berkeley and living on campus with her roommate, who's also a swimmer for Berkeley. She's pretty smart too, reportedly earning A's in all four of her classes during her freshman year.
The son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and activist Maria Shriver (who helped him move in to his dorm at the start of freshman year), the young Schwarzenegger is an actor, model, and junior at the University of Southern California.
Like his dad, Patrick has been pumping some serious iron at the USC gym and trains with fitness guru to the stars Eric Fleishman.
Patrick also makes time to date singer Miley Cyrus -- the two were even spotted cuddling at a USC football game last fall.
Everybody's favourite 'That's So Raven' star is the latest Disney Channel celeb to hit the books. Raven Symone started her studies as a freshman this past fall after excitedly instagramming a photo of her student ID at the Academy of Art University in San Francisco.
The star is 28, and proud to go back to school. Symone also instagrammed a selfie with some rainbow hair, stating that it was 'new hair for a new life.'
Saira Blair is a freshman at the University of West Virginia who knows the meaning of multi-tasking.
Last year, Saira Blair won the election for West Virginia's 59th House District, making her the youngest lawmaker in the US. At just 18 years old, she swept the election with 63% of the vote, and plans to make West Virginia more business-friendly.
She's still enrolled as a freshman at the University of West Virginia, but is taking a semester off to attend the part-time legislature's 60-day session. She won't let time off keep her from staying on top of her schoolwork though -- Blair plans to catch up by taking summer classes.
Singer Scotty McCreery is studying at North Carolina State to understand all sides of the music industry.
Since winning American Idol's 10th season in 2011, the country singer has had a host of hits, including 'I Love You This Big' and 'See You Tonight.' He still makes time for studying though, balancing his weeks between schoolwork and touring.
Though McCreery hopes to continue with music throughout his career, he's currently a junior studying communications at North Carolina State to get a feel for the 'other side' of the business.
