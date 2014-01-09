The 18 Most Famous Students In College This Semester

The spring semester has started, and college students across the country are returning to campus refreshed and rejuvenated.
Not everyone spent Winter Break sleeping in though.
Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx’s daughter, rang in the New Year with Beyoncé.
“Hunger Games” actress Jacqueline Emerson jetted off to Germany to visit her dad, the country’s new U.S. Ambassador.
And now it’s back to hitting the books, all while juggling life in the public eye.
See which celebrities’ sons and daughters — plus a few stars in their own right — are attending college this semester.
College: University of Southern California
Year: Junior
Canadian actor Alexander Ludwig played the ruthless District 2 tribute Cato in the first 'Hunger Games' movie. (He's the one who fights Peeta and Katniss on top of the cornucopia in the final fight scene.)
A Phi Kappa Psi brother and theatre major, Ludwig belongs to one of USC's most exclusive fraternities, which has a reputation for throwing the year's wildest parties.
College: New York University
Year: Senior
Carrie Fisher's little princess is following in mum's career path. According to her LinkedIn profile, Lourd has interned with HBO Documentary Films and Another Planet Entertainment. She told her mum that if Fisher's semi-autobiographical novel, 'The Best Awful,' gets optioned as a movie, she wants to play herself.
She also volunteered with the Obama for American campaign.
College: Santa Clara University
Year: Junior
During her father Bill de Blasio's mayoral campaign, the 19-year-old starred in an advertisement and made a dramatic, surprise return from college to cast a vote for him.
The floral-headband-wearing hipster recently made headlines of her own with a powerfully candid video about her struggles with depression, and history of drug and alcohol abuse.
College: University of Southern California
Year: Sophomore
Like her dad, Foxx has appeared in the red carpet spotlight, at multiple premiers, awards shows, and after parties since she was seven.
Now 19, she's a cheerleader and Public Relations major at USC, but she still finds time to party with Queen Bey and dish on her style for W Magazine.
College: New York University
Year: Junior
This film actress, who has starred in the 'Twilight' films, 'I Am Sam,' and 'The Runaways,' is often spotted skulking around the Gallatin School, a small interdisciplinary college within NYU that provides 'individualized study.'
Fanning reportedly opts out of dorm life in favour of a two-bedroom apartment in the Nolita neighbourhood, close to the heart of NYU's urban campus.
College: New York University
Year: Senior
The twin brothers first rose to fame playing the little boy in 'Big Daddy' alongside Adam Sandler, and became the highest paid Disney television actors in 2010 with their sitcom 'The Suite Life of Zack & Cody.'
Dylan reportedly studies video game design with a double major in poetry and studio art, while Cole is pursuing a hodge-podge of disciplines including archaeology, anthropology, journalism, photography, and performance.
College: Occidental College
Year: Senior
She played the sidekick on 'Hannah Montana,' but the singer-actress is stepping out of Miley Cyrus's shadow. Osment recorded voicework for 'Family Guy,' filmed a couple TV movies, and recorded an album.
The youngest sister of 'Sixth Sense' star Haley Joel Osment, she deferred college for a year and says she's 'the oldest one in my class.'
College: Oxford University & Brown University
Year: Senior
Watson, who is most famous for her role as the studious Hermione Granger in the 'Harry Potter' movies, told W Magazine that 'ignoring fame was my rebellion, in a funny way.' In an attempt to be normal, she enrolled as a freshman at Brown University in 2009.
However, the pressure that comes with fame and rigorous studies caught up with her and she decided to transfer to Oxford University for her junior year. Watson is now back at Brown, where she plans to complete her undergraduate degree this May.
College: New York University
Year: Junior
The son of Dennis Quaid and Meg Ryan splashed onto the big-screen in the box-office hit 'Hunger Games,' playing the spear-wielding District 1 tribute who killed pint-sized, fan-favourite Rue. He's not so bad in real life.
The goofy young actor creates comedy sketches with friends on YouTube and Vine, and attends the Tisch School of the Arts at NYU.
College: Stanford University
Year: Freshman
The young redhead originally deferred her enrollment at Stanford for a year in order to pursue her budding acting career, and it paid off when she landed the part of a lifetime as Foxface in the first 'Hunger Games' movie.
When she's not in class, Emerson can be found touring around Berlin, where her father works as the recently-sworn-in U.S. Ambassador to Germany.
College: Florida State University
Year: Freshman
The name 'Famous Jameis' has been on everyone's lips since December when he became the second straight freshman to win the prestigious Heisman Trophy -- the Golden Globe of college football. The quarterback also led his team to an epic victory in the Bowl Championship series against Auburn University with just 13 seconds on the clock.
Winston came under fire this year for an alleged sexual assault incident that reportedly took place over a year ago, but no charges have been filed.
College: Syracuse University
Year: Senior
Jordan said she initially hated attending Syracuse due to the attention (both positive and negative) she got for being the daughter of one of the greatest basketball players in history. But instead of transferring, she focused on her academics and will graduate this spring.
six-foot-tall Jordan may not play basketball like her dad, but she's staying in the industry by majoring in sports management.
College: Duke University
Year: Senior
The 22-year-old daughter of Bruce Springsteen has been a competitive horseback rider since she was 15, and competes in competitions all over the world ... that is, when she's not steeped in her psychology studies at Duke.
The talented rider was an alternate for the U.S. Olympic team in London, and has plans to try out for the Olympic Games in Brazil in 2016.
College: University of California Los Angeles
Year: Sophomore
Justin Combs, known by way of his musician father Sean 'P. Diddy' Combs, is attending UCLA -- on a $US54,000 football scholarship, inciting backlash from critics.
The scholarship reportedly had no bearing on need-based scholarships also given to students, and the 5'9', 170-pound defensive back defended his decision to accept the scholarship, tweeting that he 'put that work in' and earned it.
College: University of California Los Angeles
Year: Sophomore
The 47-year-old Bateman gained her fame as the ditzy Mallory Keaton on 'Family Ties,' but she's proving she's not as ditzy as the character she played. A computer science major, Bateman chronicles the ins and outs of being an undergraduate in her 40s on her Tumblr blog, College Life.
College: University of California Berkeley
Year: Freshman
Franklin took home five medals -- four of them gold -- for the U.S. Olympic swim team at the London Olympic games, and plans to turn pro after the 2015 NCAA Championships. In the meantime, Franklin swims for the Golden Bears at UC Berkeley, lives on campus with her roommate (also a swimmer for Berkeley), and is still figuring out her major.
College: University of Southern California
Year: Sophomore
The son of actor Arnold Schwarzenegger and activist Maria Shriver (who helped him move in to his dorm at the start of freshman year), the young Schwarzenegger is an actor, model, and a sophomore at USC. Like his dad, the 20-year-old Schwarzenegger has been pumping some serious iron at the USC gym and trains with fitness guru to the stars Eric Fleishman.
College: Brown University
Year: Senior
After successful breakout performances in 'Loverboy' (directed by dad Kevin Bacon) and 'The Closer' (starring mum Kyra Sedgwick), the 21-year-old actress enrolled at Brown University, but is also developing her budding acting career with musical theatre group CAP21 in New York.
She was just named Miss Golden Globe 2014, a Hollywood honour that gets Bacon the job of assisting Golden Globe hosts Amy Poehler and Tina Fey on stage at the awards ceremony this month.
