The 18 Most Famous Students In College This Semester

Jason Merritt/Getty Images Jamie Foxx’s daughter Corinne Bishop is a sophomore at University of Southern California.

The spring semester has started, and college students across the country are returning to campus refreshed and rejuvenated.

Not everyone spent Winter Break sleeping in though.

Corinne Foxx, Jamie Foxx’s daughter, rang in the New Year with Beyoncé.

“Hunger Games” actress Jacqueline Emerson jetted off to Germany to visit her dad, the country’s new U.S. Ambassador.

And now it’s back to hitting the books, all while juggling life in the public eye.

See which celebrities’ sons and daughters — plus a few stars in their own right — are attending college this semester.

