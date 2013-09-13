The Nine Most Famous Johnny Cash Performances Ever Recorded

It’s been 10 years since Johnny Cash passed away at the age of 71 after a lifetime of hard living.

To mark the occasion, we’ve compiled the nine most famous performances Cash ever recorded.

Cash’s career spanned six decades, so there was a lot to choose from.

But there are some clear stand outs.

Check ’em out.

“Walk The Line” (1955)

One of Johnny’s first appearances, just 23 years old.

“Ring of Fire” (1963)

Feat. live horns, with Johnny exulting in the true ridiculousness of the song.

“Girl from the North Country” (1969)

This was the duet section during Dylan’s appearance on Johnny’s short-lived show, live from the Ryman Auditorium.

“San Quentin” (1969)

“Folsome Prison Blues” got all the attention, but a year later Johnny performed “San Quentin” at that eponymous jail, and by some accounts it was even more tremendous.

“Jackson” (~1971)

Don’t do drugs.

“Strawberry Cake”

Johnny performed at prisons in front of murderers. He also performed at the Dinah Shore Show in front of Dinah Shore.



“Ghost Riders In The Sky” (1987)

It would be a sin to say Johnny’s powers ever waned but this performance captures him in the twilight years of his ability to blast you away.

“Walk The Line” (1999)

From the last live performance of the Tennessee Three, Johnny’s backing band of decades.

“Hurt” (2004)

Don’t do drugs.

