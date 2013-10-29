The 25 Most Famous Living Harvard College Alumni

Harvard College is celebrating the 377th anniversary of its founding on Oct. 28, 1636.

Perhaps America’s most prestigious school, Harvard’s undergraduate alumni include 5 former U.S. presidents and countless other successful people.

We’ve picked out the most famous Harvard College alumni alive today, including several dropouts, starting with the most recent graduates.

Jeremy Lin graduated from Harvard in 2010. He was a standout guard on the Harvard basketball team, the star of an incredible stretch as a New York Knick known as Linsanity, and now plays for the Houston Rockets in the NBA.

Rivers Cuomo graduated from Harvard in 2006 with a degree in English. He worked toward his degree while he was lead vocalist for Weezer.

Natalie Portman graduated from Harvard in 2003. She studied psychology while working as an actress and starring in “Star Wars” movies.

Mark Zuckerberg enrolled at Harvard in 2002 and launched Facebook from the college’s dorms. He dropped out during his sophomore year.

Christopher Nowinski, also known as “Chris Harvard”, was World Wrestling Entertainment’s first professional wrestler to graduate from Harvard.

Rashida Jones, known for her role in “Parks and Recreation,” graduated from Harvard in 1997.

Matt Damon attended Harvard from 1988 to 1992 but never graduated. He got his big break with “Good Will Hunting,” which he wrote with Ben Affleck in 1997.

Mira Sorvino majored in East Asian studies at Harvard and graduated in 1989. She won an Oscar for Best Supporting Actress in “Mighty Aphrodite.”

Conan O’Brien graduated from Harvard in 1985. During his time at the college, he wrote for humour magazine Harvard Lampoon. He now has his own late-night comedy show.

Nicholas D. Kristof, a well-known columnist for The New York Times, graduated from Harvard in 1982.

Andy Borowitz graduated from Harvard in 1980. He was president of humour magazine Harvard Lampoon and now writes The Borowitz Report.

Jim Cramer graduated from Harvard in 1977. He was president of student newspaper The Harvard Crimson, and he went on to host CNBC’s “Mad Money.”

Steve Ballmer graduated from Harvard in 1977. He lived in the same building as Bill Gates and eventually dropped out of grad school at Stanford to work for Microsoft.

John Roberts, chief justice of the U.S. Supreme Court, graduated from Harvard in 1976.

Legendary cellist Yo-Yo Ma graduated from Harvard in 1976 after dropping out of Juilliard and Columbia University.

Ben Bernanke graduated from Harvard in 1975 with a degree in economics. He was appointed chairman of the U.S. Federal Reserve in 2006.

Lloyd Blankfein, CEO of Goldman Sachs, graduated from Harvard in 1975. He went on to attend the law school as well.

Bill Gates enrolled at Harvard in 1973,but dropped out before graduating to co-found Microsoft. In 2007, he returned to receive an honorary law degree.

Al Gore graduated from Harvard in 1969. His time at the college sparked his interest in global warming, and he later went on to become Vice President of the U.S.

Tommy Lee Jones graduated from Harvard in 1969 and then moved to New York to act in a Broadway show. He would later become a movie star, winning an Oscar for best supporting actor in “The Fugitive.”

John Lithgow, an Oscar-nominated actor well-known for his roles in “Footlose” and “Dexter,” graduated from Harvard in 1967.

Terrence Malick graduated from Harvard in 1965. He has twice been nominated for the Academy Award for best director.

Ted Kaczynski was accepted to Harvard at age 16 and graduated in 1962. He would later be arrested for his deadly mail bomb terrorist attacks as the Unabomber.

Henry Kissinger graduated from Harvard in 1950. The former Secretary of State won the Nobel Peace Prize in 1973 for helping establish a ceasefire in Vietnam.

Sumner Redstone graduated from Harvard in 1944. He became a major media magnate and is a majority owner of CBS and Viacom.

