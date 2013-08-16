The Most Famous Celebrities From Each US State

Celebrities can be huge sources of pride for their home state, and the feeling is often mutual.

A New Hampshire diner named a burger after native Adam Sandler that was recreated in his films “Eight Crazy Nights” and “Grownups 2.”

Former Brooklyn Nets part-owner, Jay Z, gave New York a new anthem with the Grammy-winning “Empire State of Mind.”

Other celebs give back in times of tragedy.

Country girl Carrie Underwood donated $US1 million to relief efforts after a tornado devastated her home state of Oklahoma in May, while Bruce Springsteen and Jon Bon Jovi serve as co-chairs of New Jersey’s Sandy Relief Fund.

While many relocate under the bright lights of New York City or Los Angeles, some celebs hold onto their residency.

A member of the North Carolina State “Wolfpack,” Zach Galifiankis owns a 60-acre private farm in the rolling mountains of North Carolina.

We searched for the celebrities who exude the most state pride and contribute to their home state’s character. Bonus points given if the person was actually born there.

Did we get your state right? Click to see a full, annotated version of the map above.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.