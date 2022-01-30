The most famous band of all time from every state

- There are music meccas like NYC, LA, and Detroit that have produced countless legendary bands.
- But every state has at least one band it can claim as its own.
- Prince and the Revolution famously hail from Minnesota, and Kansas is from, you guessed it, Kansas.
Emmie Martin and Christi Danner contributed to a previous version of this article.
We stuck to bands only — no solo artists here — but used the term “band” loosely, including any musical act consisting of more than one person. We focused mostly on the state where each band originally formed, but we also considered where their music was popularized, as well as artists’ hometowns.
Check out which band is making your state proud.
Since releasing its debut album “Waiter: You Vultures!” in 2006, the band from Wasilla, Alaska, has become an indie-rock phenom, hitting major stops on the festival circuit and collaborating with artists including “Weird Al” Yankovic, Tom Morello, and Danger Mouse.
The band’s biggest claim to fame is its 2017 hit single “Feel It Still,” which dominated the airwaves and earned the group its first and only Grammy Award for Best Pop Duo/Group Performance.
However, following a profanity-laden article in Entertainment Weekly in which band founders Amy Lee and Ben Moody renounced their affiliation with Christian music, polarizing many Christian fans, Evanescence turned toward a more secular fan base.
But no one was quite as popular as the Grateful Dead.
In addition to some of the best songwriting in rock history, the band’s free-flowing jams, Jerry Garcia’s epic guitar solos, and the cosmic drum duets from Bill Kreutzmann and Mickey Hart earned the Dead one of the most devout fanbases of all time: the Deadheads. Unlike other bands on this list, The Dead didn’t win stacks of awards or sell a record-breaking number of albums. For Jerry and the band it was all about the live experience; there was just this spiritual energy of seeing the Dead live that hasn’t been accomplished by another band since.
The band, which formed in Colorado Springs, is best recognized for singles “Stop and Stare,” “Good Life,” and “Counting Stars,” all of which became Top 40 hits.
Petty himself was also known for taking a stand against the music industry, most notably by declaring bankruptcy to get out of a contract in 1979 and later threatening to withhold his new album until the label lowered the price of it.
Between 1982 and 2012 when the band amicably broke up, R.E.M. released 15 albums, six of which went platinum; many others reached gold. The band has won three Grammys off 13 nominations and released countless songs that broke into the Billboard Top 10 and Top 40 lists, including “Losing My Religion” and “The One I Love.”
Thanks to Buck’s iconic 12-string arpeggios, Stipe’s cerebral lyrics, and efficient yet catchy rhythms from Berry and Mills, R.E.M. is celebrated as a pioneering alternative rock band that paved the way for ’90s grunge and post-punk icons including Nirvana, Pearl Jam, and The Smashing Pumpkins.
The band has a unique style of indie rock pulling from blends of soul music, punk, and jazz. Rustic Overtones has worked with an array of artists over the years, including Imogen Heap and Funkmaster Flex.
The group released their eponymous debut album in 1976, which sold more than half a million copies in just a week, jumping straight to the top of the charts and spawning several hits, including “More Than a Feeling” and “Peace of Mind.” The album was so successful that Boston became the first band in history to play its debut concert at Madison Square Garden in New York.
During its heyday with Motown in the 1960s and ’70s, The Temptations produced 37 Top 40 hits, 15 Top 10 hits, and four No. 1 hits. And that was only on the pop charts; the group dominated the R&B charts with 15 No. 1 singles and 17 No. 1 albums.
But the band’s struggle with drug and alcohol abuse took its toll, leading guitarists Joe Perry and Brad Whitford to temporarily leave the band. Aerosmith seemed to be on the brink of no return until Run-D.M.C. released a cover of “Walk This Way” and catapulted the band back to the mainstream.
Though they’re billed as the “bad boys from Boston,” many people don’t know that Aerosmith formed in New Hampshire before making it big. Lead singer Steven Tyler and Perry spent summers together as children and the band played at small venues and high school proms throughout the state before making a name for themselves nationally.
The Shins have always had a close relationship with the band Modest Mouse, and are now a mainstay of indie rock.
The then-15-year-old Vee would go on to earn two gold albums, 38 songs in the Billboard Top 100, six gold singles, and 14 Top 40 hits.
Frontman Colin Meloy and co. scored their biggest success to date with the 2011 studio album “The King Is Dead,” which reached No. 1 on the Billboard 200.
Though they rose to fame in New York, the three founding members David Byrne, Chris Frantz, and Tina Weymouth began practicing together at the Rhode Island School of Design before becoming Talking Heads. The band added their fourth member, guitarist Jerry Harrison, shortly before releasing their first single, “Love Goes to Building on Fire”/”New Feeling,” in 1976.
The band played with Cash through 1999. After the singer’s death, the group reformed and released the tribute album “The Sound Must Go On.” They’ve toured the globe playing to Cash fans and in 2012, released the album “All Over Again.” Cash won a myriad of awards for his music, most of which features the Tennessee Three as the backing band.
In 1997, the band hosted The Great Went, a music festival in Limestone, Maine, which drew a crowd of 62,000 and was the top-grossing concert of that summer.
After the band’s dissolution, frontman Ian MacKaye played with numerous groups before forming Fugazi in 1987.
In 2015, the Femmes released their first album in 15 years, “We Can Do Anything” — though the critical reception was not too warm — and followed it up with 2019’s “Hotel Last Resort.”