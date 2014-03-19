These Are The Most Famous Animals On Instagram

ChinnyBuddyMr. Bagel, a chinchilla, is more popular than you on Instagram.
If 15% of all Internet traffic is cat-related, then how much traffic is generated by cute animals on Instagram specifically?
Instagram can’t break down the most-followed animal accounts as a certainty, but pointed us to this list of pets as being among Instagram’s most famous.
The social network’s most famous critters get hundreds of thousands of likes and followers. Many even have their own clothing lines — you can buy T shirts of them.
Mr. Bagel the chinchilla uses his fame for good by reminding his 53,000 followers to adopt new pets from rescue shelters.
Lil Bub is probably one of the Internet's most famous felines. His nearly 400,000 followers obsess over his strange, but adorable, facial expression.
Biddy the hedgehog has nearly 300,000 followers who are (rightfully) obsessed with his antics and adventures.
Yogurt The Pirate has one eye, a floppy tongue, and a whole lot of happiness (and Instagram followers).
BONUS: Colonel Meow was one extremely ridiculous looking feline. Sadly, he passed away last month, but his owner still reposts photos on his account.
