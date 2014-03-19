These Are The Most Famous Animals On Instagram

ChinnyBuddy Mr. Bagel, a chinchilla, is more popular than you on Instagram.

If 15% of all Internet traffic is cat-related, then how much traffic is generated by cute animals on Instagram specifically?

Instagram can’t break down the most-followed animal accounts as a certainty, but pointed us to this list of pets as being among Instagram’s most famous.

The social network’s most famous critters get hundreds of thousands of likes and followers. Many even have their own clothing lines — you can buy T shirts of them.

