These Are The Most Famous Animals On Instagram

Jillian D'Onfro
AdorableChinnyBuddyMr. Bagel, a chinchilla, is more popular than you on Instagram.

If 15% of all Internet traffic is cat-related, then how much traffic is generated by cute animals on Instagram specifically?

Instagram can’t break down the most-followed animal accounts as a certainty, but pointed us to this list of pets as being among Instagram’s most famous.

The social network’s most famous critters get hundreds of thousands of likes and followers. Many even have their own clothing lines — you can buy T shirts of them.

Norm, an adorable pug from outside Seattle, has almost 200,000 followers.

Pudge the cat is so famous that you can buy nail decals with his face on them.

(Seriously.)

Mr. Bagel the chinchilla uses his fame for good by reminding his 53,000 followers to adopt new pets from rescue shelters.

Lil Bub is probably one of the Internet's most famous felines. His nearly 400,000 followers obsess over his strange, but adorable, facial expression.

His friend Smoosh is another Instagram sensation. We think we can guess why Smoosh got his name...

The Pointer Brothers are a darling duo from Vancouver who like to dress up.

Apparently, chipmunks can be pets. Raw is almost unbearably adorable.

Actress Amanda Seyfried is always posting pics of her good lookin' pup, Flin.

Ms. Zoe and Mr. Bailey are unlikely besties. All of their pictures get thousands of likes.

Biddy the hedgehog has nearly 300,000 followers who are (rightfully) obsessed with his antics and adventures.

Yogurt The Pirate has one eye, a floppy tongue, and a whole lot of happiness (and Instagram followers).

Hailing from São Paulo, Brazil, Jamon the mini-pig melts hearts, one cute outfit at a time.

BONUS: Colonel Meow was one extremely ridiculous looking feline. Sadly, he passed away last month, but his owner still reposts photos on his account.

Now for a peek inside another popular social network:

13 things you didn't know guys were doing on Pinterest>>

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.