The Most Successful Alumni From Each Of Oxford's Colleges

Oxford is synonymous with excellence in education and leadership.

Among its former students, the University counts 26 British Prime Ministers, 50 Nobel Prize leaders and dozens of international heads of state. Also, 120 Olympic medallists studied there.

But it’s not only the cream that make a good living: The Sunday Times says the laureates from the computer science program at Oxford as the top-earning graduates in the UK.

Oxford is made up of 38 colleges and 6 independent halls, each with its own heritage and tradition. Considering which college to join is as important as choosing Oxford itself.

