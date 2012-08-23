These Were The 10 Most Liked Facebook Brand Posts In July

Photo: Skittles Facebook Screengrab

Brands are constantly scrambling to be seen as the most innovative and influential social media players, launching various campaigns to inspire user participation.But research from Track Social, an analytics firm that monitors 10,000 brands social media activity in real time, shows that sometimes its the simplest posts that get the most likes.



“The July news cycle may have been all about Olympic spirit, heat waves and 4th of July national pride, but you wouldn’t know it judging from the most Liked posts by Brands on Facebook,” Track Social wrote on its blog.

Rather than flashy campaigns, it was Disney’s posts that played off nostalgia or the Yankee’s typical quip about the Red Socks that got hundreds of thousands of likes.

Considering that a consumer’s post on Panera about a staff member giving his sick grandmother a free cup of her favourite (albeit out of season) bowl of clam chowder got half a million likes earlier this month, this shouldn’t be a complete surprise.

