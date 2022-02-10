5 of the most extreme all-terrain vehicles

All-terrain vehicles are designed to keep drivers going once the road stops.

However, some like the Sherp ATV or Burlak 6×6 can get users almost anywhere on the planet.

These are five vehicles that take “off-roading” to a new level.

Following is a transcript of the video.

Narrator: Ukraine’s Sherp ATV may be the most off-road-capable vehicle available to buyers. While its top speed of 25 miles (40km) per hour may sound unimpressive, the Sherp is not built for speed. Four 800-liter tires with a displacement capacity of 7,000 pounds (3,175kg) give it traction on any surface as well as the ability to float in water. Combined with its short wheelbase, this allows it to clear obstacles of over 1 meter tall and give it a climbing descent of up to 35 degrees. Dense forests, fallen trees, dunes, swamps, boulders, and ice can all be tackled by the Sherp. The vehicle also has an airtight body, so even if the tires deflate entirely or the wheels fall off, it will still float and the occupants won’t get wet. It’s also a dream for those who appreciate fuel efficiency, using just 0.5 to 0.7 gallons per hour on any terrain.

Howe & Howe’s Ripsaw is a vehicle for only the most extreme off-road enthusiasts. This luxury commercial tank is the world’s fastest dual-track vehicle, with a top speed of 55 miles (89km) per hour. With room for four passengers, it weighs 10,000 pounds (4,536kg), or about twice as much as a Range Rover. Inside, users will find two 12-inch (30cm) touchscreen displays. They give drivers a 360-degree view, thermal views, and even infrared.

The Parajet Xplorer is a small buggy that redefines all-terrain vehicle. It’s a lightweight off-roader with a top speed of 85 miles (137km) per hour, until it uses its high-powered fan and paraglider wing to reach an altitude of 15,000 feet (4,572.00m). The gas-powered ATV has a maximum flight speed of 50 miles (80km) per hour and an air range of 200 miles (322km). Its land performance isn’t too shabby either. With a 0-to-60 time of under five seconds, the 516-pound (234kg) buggy features a 100-horsepower engine, pressurized nitrogen shocks, and off-road tires to help drivers navigate any type of trail.

Designed to travel to the North Pole and back, the Burlak is an armored six-wheeled vehicle with a 3-ton loading capacity. Its house-type body is heavily insulated, equipped with a kitchen, shower, and other amenities. On the water, its body floats and is equipped with a propeller and fortified nose to help it push through drifting ice. The 7-meter-long hauler only reaches a max driving speed of 43 miles (69km) per hour but gets up to 30 inches of ground clearance. The cabin can be configured to seat 19 people, and the engine is even accessible for repair and servicing from inside.

There’s a reason Volvo’s articulated hauler is used as a military vehicle. These massive trucks are designed to transport up to 60 tons of cargo across inhospitable terrain. Besides its massive tires that allow for high clearance and great water-fording ability, the articulated hauler’s rotating hitch keeps all six tires in contact with the ground no matter how unlevel the terrain is. It’s even equipped with a side loader that uses extendable legs to lift cargo onto the truck in just three and a half minutes.