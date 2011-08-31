The Most Extraordinary Highways in the World

Photo: Wikipedia
Since the beginning of civilisation, the need for public, interconnecting roads became evident for the speediness of communication and national defence.With the creation of advanced motors, paved roads combined with other tactics created the most proficient roadways to better serve travellers.
Some roads have been around for centuries whereas others are known for their specific engineering characteristics.
From longest to busiest to deadliest, here are the most remarkable roadways ever built.
Known as the fastest highway in the world, the German Autobahnen is a motorway specifically only for cars. In fact, bicycles, mopeds, pedestrians or any other means of transportation that is unable to go faster than 38 mph, or 60 kph, are prohibited from entering.
As the nationally coordinated motorway for Germany, it is called Bundesautobahn (BAB), which translates to the federal way for cars. Although 52 per cent of BAB doesn't have a speed limit, it is recommended to travel at a limit of 81 mph, or 130 kph.
Other areas of the German motorway is subject to driving conditions. For example,15 per cent have speed limits depending on weather or traffic conditions.
Due to the high speeds of most of the vehicles travelling on the autobahn, it is illegal to stop unnecessarily on the motorway and this includes running out of fuel.
These roadways could be considered as the fastest in the world since there are no speed limits.
There are no speed limits on highways in Nepal, the Isle of Man, the states of Uttar Pradesh and Kerala in India.
Boston's Big Dig was an idea estimated to cost $2.8 billion in 1985 and substantially soared to $14.8 billion, making it the most expensive highway project ever undertaken in history.
Beginning in 1991, construction for the Big Dig led to the fatal injuries of four workers and death of a motorist from the collapse of a concrete panel.
The expressway system was completed in 2007.
Less than 50 miles long and barely 10 feet wide, Bolivia's Yungas Road kills an estimated 200 to 300 travellers each year.
travelling along the Andes Mountain, the road leads from the city of La Pez to the Yungas region and was deemed the most dangerous road in the world by the Inter American Development Bank in 1995.
Since 1923, plans were in the making of building a highway from Alaska to Chile.
The Pan American Highway is the longest highway system covering roughly 16,000 miles. It runs through 16 countries, including the U.S., Mexico, Canada, Costa Rica and Peru.
Highway 401, also known as the Macdonald--Cartier Freeway, is the busiest highway in North America with 420,000 vehicles visiting some parts of the highway daily.
Since its completion in the 1960s, the highway serves travellers in the southern, central and eastern parts of Ontario, Canada.
With 26 lanes in certain parts, the Katy Freeway, or Interstate 10, is the widest highway in the world. It serves more than 219,000 vehicles daily.
Originally constructed in the 1960s, Interstate 10 expands across a 23-mile stretch from its intersection with Interstate 610 to the city of Katy in Texas.
The Karakoram Highway is the highest paved highway in the world at 16,000 feet and running through three mountain regions: the Himalayas, Karakorams, and Pamirs. The Indus River also runs through some parts of the road.
Extending 500 miles, the highway connects the Xinjiang region of China with Islamabad, the capital of Pakistan.
In 1963, Pakistan and China signed a borders agreement to construct a road that would mutually benefit the two countries. In 1986, the Karakoram Highway officially opened to travellers and connected China with central Asian countries.
Hong Kong's Tuen Mun Road is known for its high volume of accidents with the culprit being a ghost.
Built in 1977 to connect China regions Tuen Mon and Tsuen Wan, the high speed roadway is believed by some to be haunted by ghosts causing accidents.
In China's Taihang mountains, there is a 4,000-feet long road called the Guoliang Tunnel that was built by the villagers themselves.
In 1972, 13 villagers began the project to carve a road along the side of a mountain in order to link their village to the outside world. On May 1, 1977, the road was opened for travellers.
