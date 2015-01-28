The 20 Most Expensive Zip Codes In Silicon Valley

Redfin This Atherton home is on sale for $US28 million.

Silicon Valley has one of the most expensive real estate markets in the country, thanks in part to a high concentration of high-salaried tech workers.

The data team at real estate listings site PropertyShark recently shared a list of the most expensive zip codes in Silicon Valley. They compiled the ranking by comparing the median prices for home sales that were completed in 2014.

Somewhat unsurprisingly, ritzy San Mateo County town Atherton ranked at the top of the list with a median sale price of $US3.9 million.

Several wealthy tech executives, including Microsoft cofounder Paul Allen, Google chairman Eric Schmidt, and HP CEO Meg Whitman, currently own homes here. Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg also lived in Atherton before she moved into her new waterfall-equipped home in nearby Menlo Park last year.

PropertyShark’s complete rankings are in the chart below.

