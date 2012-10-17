The 15 Most Expensive Zip Codes In America

Photo: Google Earth

A year of blockbuster real estate listings in Manhattan and Silicon Valley propelled those areas to the top of Forbes’ new list of the most expensive zip codes in America.This year, the Upper East Side’s 10065 zip code, where the median asking price of a home is $6.53 million, ranked as the most expensive zip code in the country. It’s the only zip code in the country with a median asking price above $6 million.



The median price change for the neighbourhood was a staggering 384.9 per cent; particularly impressive since 10065 didn’t even make the top 15 last year.

The most expensive home currently for sale in the area belongs to Joan Rivers. She’s seeking $29.5 million for the 62nd Street condominium.

