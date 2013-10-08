The 20 Most Expensive Neighborhoods In America

Megan Willett
Beverly hills carsAndrey Bayda / Shutterstock.com

The super-rich continue to flock to Beverly Hills.
The famous “90210” zip code had more $US10 million-and-up home sales in the past year than any other zip code in the U.S., according to a new luxury market report from Coldwell Banker Previews International.

Eighteen homes were sold for $US10 million or more in the 90210 neighbourhood between July 1, 2012 and June 30, 2013, the time period covered by the report.

We taking a closer look at the 20 zip codes with the most $US10 million+ homes sold during the 2012-2013 year. Photos are of homes in those neighborhoods that are currently on the market for $US10 million or more.

#10 (TIE) PACIFIC PALISADES, CA (90272): Pacific Palisades, a neighbourhood on the Westside of LA and a popular filming location, had five home sales over $US10 million.

A Pacific Palisades six-bedroom mansion on sale for $US14.95 million.

Source: Coldwell Banker Previews International

#10 (TIE) MIAMI BEACH, FL (33140): The northern section of Miami Beach, known for its galleries and spas, had five home sales over $US10 million.

A seven-bedroom home in 33140 Miami zip code for $US11.9 million.

Source: Coldwell Banker Previews International

#9 (TIE) ATHERTON, CA (94027): One of the wealthiest towns in the US, Atherton had six home sales over $US10 million.

A seven-bedroom home in Atherton currently listed for $US27.4 million.

Source: Coldwell Banker Previews International

#9 (TIE) PALM BEACH, FL (33480): Nicknamed 'the Gold Coast,' Palm Beach had six home sales over $US10 million.

The most expensive home currently for sale in Palm Beach for $US6.67 million.

Source: Coldwell Banker Previews International

#9 (TIE) NEW YORK, NY (10065): NYC's Upper East Side neighbourhood from 60th Street to 69th Street had six home sales over $US10 million.

A condo on Park Avenue currently on sale for $US10.995 million.

Source: Coldwell Banker Previews International

#9 (TIE) NEW YORK, NY (10013): NYC's downtown SoHo neighbourhood had six home sales over $US10 million.

The most expensive home currently listed in NYC's 10013 zip code for $US4.95 million.

Source: Coldwell Banker Previews International

#8 (TIE) SANTA BARBARA, CA (93108): Also including Montecito, a census-designated place within Santa Barbara, this zip code had seven home sales over $US10 million.

A four-bedroom home in Santa Barbara listed for $US18 million.

Source: Coldwell Banker Previews International

#8 (TIE) LAGUNA BEACH, CA (92651): Made famous by the reality TV series of the same name, Laguna Beach had seven home sales over $US10 million.

A $US65 million five-bedroom home in Laguna Beach, CA.

Source: Coldwell Banker Previews International

#8 (TIE) NAPLES, FL (34102): Naples, one of Florida's swankiest neighborhoods, had seven home sales over $US10 million.

A six-bedroom home in Naples for $US17.9 million.

Source: Coldwell Banker Previews International

#8 (TIE) NEW YORK, NY (10022): NYC's Midtown East neighbourhood had seven home sales over $US10 million.

A 52nd Street duplex currently on sale for $US19.5 million.

Source: Brown Harris Stevens

#7 BRENTWOOD, CA (90049): This Los Angeles neighbourhood had eight home sales over $US10 million.

A 13-bedroom home in Brentwood listed for $US35 million.

Source: Coldwell Banker Previews International

#6 (TIE) MALIBU, CA (90265): This affluent beach community in northwestern LA had 10 home sales over $US10 million.

A $US54 million, 13-bedroom mansion in Malibu.

Source: Coldwell Banker Previews International

#6 (TIE) NEW YORK, NY (10028): NYC's Upper East Side neighbourhood from 80th Street to 86th Street had 10 home sales over $US10 million.

The most expensive home in NYC's 10028 zip code is currently this $US3.695 million apartment.

Source: Coldwell Banker Previews International

#6 (TIE) NEW YORK, NY (10014): NYC's West Village and Meatpacking District neighborhoods had 10 home sales over $US10 million.

A $US14 million house on Bethune Street in NYC's 10014 neighbourhood.

Source: Coldwell Banker Previews International

#5 MIAMI BEACH, FL (33139): South Miami Beach, home to some of Florida's best restaurants and nightlife, had 11 home sales over $US10 million.

This 11-bedroom home in Miami's 33139 zip code is listed for $US35 million.

Source: Coldwell Banker Previews International

#4 BEL AIR, CA (90077): An affluent residential community on the Westside of LA, Bel Air had 12 home sales over $US10 million.

A $US75 million, 10-bedroom mansion in LA with tennis court.

Source: Coldwell Banker Previews International

#3 (TIE) ASPEN, CO (81611): The favourite ski town of millionaires, Aspen had 16 home sales over $US10 million.

A seven-bedroom home in Aspen on sale for $US39.75 million.

Source: Coldwell Banker Previews International

#3 (TIE) NEW YORK, NY (10021): NYC's Upper East Side neighbourhood from 69th Street to 76th Street had 16 home sales over $US10 million.

The most expensive home in 10021 is this condo on 72nd street for $US8.95 million.

Source: Coldwell Banker Previews International

#2 NEW YORK, NY (10023): NYC's Lincoln Square neighbourhood on the Upper West Side had 17 home sales over $US10 million.

A seven-bedroom condo in this building is currently listed for $US12 million.

Source: Coldwell Banker Previews International

#1 BEVERLY HILLS, CA (90210): The most famous zip code in America, Beverly Hills had 18 homes sales over $US10 million.

This nine-bedroom mansion in Beverly Hills is on sale for $US32 million.

Source: Coldwell Banker Previews International

