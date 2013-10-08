The 20 Most Expensive Neighborhoods In America

The super-rich continue to flock to Beverly Hills.
The famous “90210” zip code had more $US10 million-and-up home sales in the past year than any other zip code in the U.S., according to a new luxury market report from Coldwell Banker Previews International.
Eighteen homes were sold for $US10 million or more in the 90210 neighbourhood between July 1, 2012 and June 30, 2013, the time period covered by the report.
We taking a closer look at the 20 zip codes with the most $US10 million+ homes sold during the 2012-2013 year. Photos are of homes in those neighborhoods that are currently on the market for $US10 million or more.
#10 (TIE) PACIFIC PALISADES, CA (90272): Pacific Palisades, a neighbourhood on the Westside of LA and a popular filming location, had five home sales over $US10 million.
#10 (TIE) MIAMI BEACH, FL (33140): The northern section of Miami Beach, known for its galleries and spas, had five home sales over $US10 million.
#9 (TIE) ATHERTON, CA (94027): One of the wealthiest towns in the US, Atherton had six home sales over $US10 million.
#9 (TIE) PALM BEACH, FL (33480): Nicknamed 'the Gold Coast,' Palm Beach had six home sales over $US10 million.
#9 (TIE) NEW YORK, NY (10065): NYC's Upper East Side neighbourhood from 60th Street to 69th Street had six home sales over $US10 million.
#9 (TIE) NEW YORK, NY (10013): NYC's downtown SoHo neighbourhood had six home sales over $US10 million.
#8 (TIE) SANTA BARBARA, CA (93108): Also including Montecito, a census-designated place within Santa Barbara, this zip code had seven home sales over $US10 million.
#8 (TIE) LAGUNA BEACH, CA (92651): Made famous by the reality TV series of the same name, Laguna Beach had seven home sales over $US10 million.
#8 (TIE) NAPLES, FL (34102): Naples, one of Florida's swankiest neighborhoods, had seven home sales over $US10 million.
#8 (TIE) NEW YORK, NY (10022): NYC's Midtown East neighbourhood had seven home sales over $US10 million.
#6 (TIE) MALIBU, CA (90265): This affluent beach community in northwestern LA had 10 home sales over $US10 million.
#6 (TIE) NEW YORK, NY (10028): NYC's Upper East Side neighbourhood from 80th Street to 86th Street had 10 home sales over $US10 million.
#6 (TIE) NEW YORK, NY (10014): NYC's West Village and Meatpacking District neighborhoods had 10 home sales over $US10 million.
#5 MIAMI BEACH, FL (33139): South Miami Beach, home to some of Florida's best restaurants and nightlife, had 11 home sales over $US10 million.
#4 BEL AIR, CA (90077): An affluent residential community on the Westside of LA, Bel Air had 12 home sales over $US10 million.
#3 (TIE) ASPEN, CO (81611): The favourite ski town of millionaires, Aspen had 16 home sales over $US10 million.
#3 (TIE) NEW YORK, NY (10021): NYC's Upper East Side neighbourhood from 69th Street to 76th Street had 16 home sales over $US10 million.
#2 NEW YORK, NY (10023): NYC's Lincoln Square neighbourhood on the Upper West Side had 17 home sales over $US10 million.
#1 BEVERLY HILLS, CA (90210): The most famous zip code in America, Beverly Hills had 18 homes sales over $US10 million.
