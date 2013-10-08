The 20 Most Expensive Neighborhoods In America

The super-rich continue to flock to Beverly Hills.

The famous “90210” zip code had more $US10 million-and-up home sales in the past year than any other zip code in the U.S., according to a new luxury market report from Coldwell Banker Previews International.

Eighteen homes were sold for $US10 million or more in the 90210 neighbourhood between July 1, 2012 and June 30, 2013, the time period covered by the report.

We taking a closer look at the 20 zip codes with the most $US10 million+ homes sold during the 2012-2013 year. Photos are of homes in those neighborhoods that are currently on the market for $US10 million or more.

