The 15 Most Expensive Zip Codes In America

Julie Zeveloff

07620, the zip code that belongs to Alpine, New Jersey, is officially the most expensive zip code in the U.S.The affluent enclave, a 20-minute drive from midtown Manhattan, has been called home by Chris Rock and Mary J. Blige, among other A-listers.

What will it cost you to move to this idyllic community, which may not have its own high school, but boasts three excellent country clubs?

The median home on the market today costs $4.55 million.

And the most expensive home currently for sale in 07620 costs a jaw dropping $53 million, according to Forbes, which has published a list of the 500 most expensive zip codes in the U.S. with the help of real estate research firm Altos Research.

We’ve got the 15 most expensive zip codes here–see the full list at Forbes.

#15 NEWPORT BEACH, CA (92661): The median asking price for a home is $2.95 million.

Source: Forbes/Altos Research

#14 RANCHO SANTA FE, CA (92067): The median asking price for a home is $2.95 million.

Source: Forbes/Altos Research

#13 SNOWMASS, CO (81654): The median asking price for a home is $3.00 million.

Source: Forbes/Altos Research

#12 MALIBU, CA (90265): The median asking price for a home is $3.05 million.

Source: Forbes/Altos Research

#11 UPPER WEST SIDE, NEW YORK, NY (10023): The median asking price for a home is $3.08 million.

Source: Forbes/Altos Research

#10 OLD WESTBURY, NY (11568): The median asking price for a home is $3.10 million.

Source: Forbes/Altos Research

#9 MONTECITO, CA (93108): The median asking price for a home is $3.10 million.

Source: Forbes/Altos Research

#8 WATER MILL, NY (11976): The median asking price for a home is $3.3 million.

Source: Forbes/Altos Research

#7 TRIBECA, NEW YORK, NY (10013): The median asking price for a home is $3.32 million.

Source: Forbes/Altos Research

#6 SOHO, NEW YORK, NY (10012): The median asking price for a home is $3.39 million.

Source: Forbes/Altos Research

#5 BEVERLY HILLS, CA (90210): The median asking price for a home is $3.50 million.

Source: Forbes/Altos Research

#4 HILLSBOROUGH, CA (94010): The median asking price for a home is $3.50 million.

Source: Forbes/Altos Research

#3 SAGAPONACK, NY (11962): The median asking price for a home is $3.59 million.

Source: Forbes/Altos Research

#2 ATHERTON, CA (94027): The median asking price for a home is $4.29 million.

Source: Forbes/Altos Research

#1 ALPINE, NJ (07620): The median asking price for a home is $4.55 million.

Source: Forbes/Altos Research

Want to see what $53 million will buy you in Alpine?

