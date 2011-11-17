This Bright Yellow Diamond Just Sold For A Record-Breaking $12.4 Million

Photo: via Sotheby’s

An anonymous telephone bidder paid a record-breaking $10.9 million for a 110-carat, fancy vivid yellow diamond at a Sotheby’s auction in Geneva today.Including the buyer’s premium the total amount paid for the diamond was $12.4 million.



At that price, it became the most expensive yellow diamond ever sold, according to BBC News. It was sold by New York-based Cora International and was expected to sell in the range of $11 to $15 million.

The stone, known as the Sun-Drop diamond, was one of the largest diamonds to appear at auction in recent years, and its colour makes it even more rare.

It was discovered in South Africa in 2010 and had been on display at London’s Natural History Museum.

