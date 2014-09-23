The World's Most Expensive Yachts (And The Billionaires Who Own Them)

REUTERS When it comes to megayachts, Roman Abramovich is a step above all others.

Even among billionaire megayacht owners, there’s competition to be the biggest and best.

In celebration of the Monaco Yacht Show, which kicks off Wednesday, our friends at Wealth-X shared the estimated values of the 10 most expensive yachts on the planet.

From a movie mogul’s secondhand yacht to a futuristic design by Philippe Starck, these boats are like small cities on water.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.