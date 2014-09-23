The World's Most Expensive Yachts (And The Billionaires Who Own Them)

Even among billionaire megayacht owners, there’s competition to be the biggest and best.
In celebration of the Monaco Yacht Show, which kicks off Wednesday, our friends at Wealth-X shared the estimated values of the 10 most expensive yachts on the planet.
From a movie mogul’s secondhand yacht to a futuristic design by Philippe Starck, these boats are like small cities on water.
Al Mirqab is owned by Hamad bin Jassim bin Jaber bin Muhammad Al Thani, the former Prime Minister of Qatar. The 133-meter boat was completed in 2008. It can accomodate 24 guests in 12 suites, each with its own bathroom and bedroom.
Amenities include a movie theatre, swimming pool, helicopter pad, and room for a crew of 55.
Initially built for a Saudi businessman, Russian billionaire bought the megayacht Pelorus in 2004. His ex-wife received the ship in their divorce settlement, and Hollywood movie mogul David Geffen bought Pelorus for $US300 million in 2011.
The 115-meter yacht has two helipads and a garage full of toys, including jet skis.
Al Said was built for Qaboos bin Said Al Said, the billionaire Sultan of Oman. The massive, 155-meter yacht has space for 70 guests and 154 crew.
It has a helicopter landing pad, elevator, and concert space that can accomodate a 50-piece orchestra.
At 162 meters, Dubai is one of the largest yachts in the world. It was commissioned by Prince Jefri Bolkiah of Brunei, but put on hold for a decade before being acquired by Sheikh Mohammed Rashid al-Maktoum, the Emir of Dubai.
Dubai can accomodate 115 guests and crew, and has seven decks, a swimming pool, a squash room, helicopter pad, and even a small submarine.
Originally commissioned by Russian oligarch Boris Berezovsky, this 360-foot yacht was sold to Abdulla Al Futtaim, a billionaire car dealer from the United Arab Emirates. Radiant's amenities put a James Bond twist on the typical superyacht experience.
It's equipped with sonic guns that would burst the eardrums of attackers, along with water cannons that could sink an approaching boat from 100 yards away. There's even a smaller speedboat designed specifically for a quick escape. Radiant has a jacuzzi, gym, and garage for tenders, as well as space for 20 guests.
Russian vodka distributor Yuri Scheffler owns this 440-foot yacht, which has turquoise neon lights that give it a nighttime glow.
It has a combined 48,000 square feet of covered space on its seven decks, including indoor and outdoor pools, 12 staterooms, and an outdoor screening room. Scheffler purchased the Italian-designed yacht for $US330 million in 2011.
This elegant, Philippe Starck-designed superyacht belongs to Russian oligarch Andrey Melnichenko. Among its luxurious amenities are bath faucets worth $US40,000, staircase banisters worth $US60,000, and a bed that rotates with the touch of a button, allowing for perfect views of the sunrise and sunset.
A has had its fair share of controversies, however, as the Melnichenkos sued Dutch paint corporation Akzo Nobel, claiming the yacht's paint is not as reflective as they had requested.
The 147-meter Topaz was built in 2012 by Lurssen Yachts. It cost an estimated $US527 million to build, and has a jacuzzi, helicopter landing pad, garage for tenders, fitness center, and movie theatre.
Topaz is owned by Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the Deputy Prime Minister of the United Arab Emirates, who is worth around $US8.7 billion, according to Wealth-X.
Azzam is a staggering 590 feet long (longer than some commercial cruise ships) and owned by Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed al-Nahyan, president of the United Arab Emirates.
It took German shipbuilders Lürssen Yachts four years to build this behemoth of a ship, which is rumoured to have up to 50 private suites. According to Wealth-X, the $US627 million purchase was only about 3.5% of Sheikh Khalif's net worth of $US18 billion.
Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich purchased the 536-foot-long Eclipse in 2010, when it still held the title for world's largest yacht.
Eclipse has two helipads, a disco, cinema, hair salon, and restaurant, plus it's rumoured to have a laser defence system against paparazzi trying to photograph high-profile guests.
