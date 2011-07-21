A Malaysian Businessman Just Spent $4.8 Billion On A Yacht Made Of Solid Gold

Talk about extravagance.



An anonymous Malaysian businessman just spent $4.8 billion on a superyacht covered in platinum and gold, making it the most expensive yacht ever sold, according to Luxury Launches.

The boat, named the History Supreme, is the work of Stuart Hughes, a British purveyor of luxury gadgets.

It took three years to complete and is covered in 100,000 kilograms of precious metals, according to The Daily Mail.

The master bedroom is particularly lavish; it’s adorned in platinum and has wall art made of meteoric stone and the bones of a Tyrannosaurus Rex.

Check out the pics, below:

The bottom of the vessel is plated in gold

Photo: Courtesy Stuart Hughes

The master bedroom

Photo: Courtesy Stuart Hughes

A glass-covered atrium for dining

Photo: Courtesy Stuart Hughes

The lavish upper deck

Photo: Courtesy Stuart Hughes

