World's Most Expensive Bottle Of White Wine Will Be Displayed In A Bulletproof Case

Photo: rolohauck via Flickr

A bar owner from Bali just spent a record breaking $117,000 on a bottle of white wine, which he plans to display in a bulletproof case to entice customers into his new restaurant, reports the Wall Street Journal.The man, Christian Vanneque, was formerly a sommelier at Paris’ La Tour d’Argent. He said he would uncork the bottle, an 1811 Chateau d’Yquem, in 2017 to mark the 50th anniversary of his career at the French eatery.



Vanneque purchased the pricey wine from the Antique Wine Co., which acquired the bottle as part of the estate of an avid European wine collector, according to the WSJ.

He told the WSJ he would never resell the bottle, even if a “wealthy Chinese gentleman or a rich man from the Middle Eas” offered to buy it.

Vanneque, who now runs SIP Wine Bar in Bali, said:

It will be featured and displayed in a bulletproof showcase, like a painting, so people can see it easily.

This showcase will be temperature- and humidity-controlled. It’ll be a mini-Fort Knox, impossible to open.

