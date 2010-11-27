12 Signs We're In A New Era Of Ridiculous, Record-Breaking Luxury

Photo: SOCIALisBETTER via flickr
Forget deflation and recession, plenty of things are selling for record breaking prices.Buyers in America and (especially) around the world have beat records set in 2007 for real estate, art and luxury items.
A rare pink diamond sold at a Sotheby's auction for $47 million this November. A London jeweler, Laurence Graff, bought the 24.78 carat ring and named it 'The Graff Pink.'
This pink stone doubles the price of the last record setting diamond Graff bought in 2008 for $24.3 million.
The rare Bugatti Atlantic set the record in May for the highest sum ever paid for a single automobile. The antique car sold for $30-$40 million to a car museum in California. The previous record holder was a Ferarri Testa Rosa that sold for $12 million in 1999.
A six-liter bottle of Cheval Blanc 1947 sold at an auction in November for $304,375, a price much higher than the auction house in Geneva expected.
This sale surpassed the previous record which was just set last month, a set of 1869 Lafite that sold for $232,000 a bottle.
A 64-year-old bottle of whiskey sold for $460,000 at a Sotheby's auction in New York City in November. The Macallan single malt whiskey sits in Lalique crystal decanter. Macallan and Lalique are donating 100% of the profit to a charity that provides clean water to developing countries.
This new record crushes the old of $160,000 for a bottle of Dalmore.
A virtual space club sold for $635,000 in November on the online game Entropia Universe.
This sale broke the record for the most expensive virtual purchase ever. Jon Jacobs bought the 'real estate,' in 2005 for $100,000, which is the previous record.
A Mexican distillery, Hacienda La Capilla, made 'Diamond's Law,' a $3.5 million bottle of tequila this November. Four thousand diamonds cover the bottle. The same company made a bottle of $225,000 bottle of tequila which is the previous record.
Domain name sex.com sold for $13 million in October making it the most expensive domain name of all time.
Sex.com also holds the previous record of $11.5 million when Escom bought it in 2006.
An unnamed buyer bought a 3,899-square-foot penthouse on Central Park West in early November for $40 million. That's equals out to about $10,259 per square foot. This breaks the previous record set by the president of Kazakhstan's brother in 2008.
A $133,130 bottle of nail polish called Models Own Gold Rush, is available for purchase at the British jeweler, Frost of London. The bottle's top is made of gold and 1,118 diamonds. Inside, it's just your normal gold nail polish.
A Qing dynasty vase sold at an auction in London for $68 million this November. This is the most expensive oriental art ever bought in auction. The buyer remains anonymous.
This vase beats the previous record of the most expensive oriental art, a Song dynasty scroll which sold for $64 million in June.
A 78-year-old Pablo Picasso sold for $106.5 million this May. This broke the previous record of $104.3 for a life-sized bronze sculpture of a man by Alberto Giacomett.
India's richest man, Mukesh Ambani, just moved into a 400,000 square foot house in November that's worth $1 billion dollars. The home that resembles a skyscraper has nine elevators, a ballroom, a 50-seat theatre, a recreation centre, and a roof with three helicopter landings.
This beat the previous record holder, Candy Spelling's Manor which is worth $150 million.
