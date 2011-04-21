The 12 Most Expensive Weddings In History

30 years after his parents were married in “the wedding of the century,” Prince William is having his own giant wedding.
Kate and William’s wedding will cost an estimated $34 million.
It will be perhaps the third most expensive wedding in history.
Diana and Charles take the cake with a wedding costing $110 million when adjusted for inflation. Vanisha Mittal and Amit Bhatia come in third after paying an inflation-adjusted $66 million.
The bill was $1.5 million in 2005, or $1.6 million when adjusted for inflation.
The bride was a movie star known for Zorro, America Sweethearts and Entrapment
The groom was a mvie star known for Wall Street (pictured) and producer known for One Flew Over The Cuckoo's Nest
The wedding, right out of a spy film, featured invitations written invisible ink and holograms -- sent to guests including Sean Connery, Jack Nicholson, and Michael Caine. The ceremony at New York's Plaza Hotel was guarded by over 50 rent-a-cops. The bride's diamond tiara cost $300,000 and her Christian Lacroix gown cost $140,000.
The bill was $2 million in 2006, or $2.2 million when adjusted for inflation.
The bride was an actress known for Dawson's Creek and Batman Begins
The groom was a movie star known for Top Gun, Jerry Maguire and Mission Impossible
The wedding at the 15th century Odescalchi Castle outside Rome featured a five-tiered white chocolate cake decorated with marzipan roses. Cruise actually performed 'You've Got That Loving Feeling.' They were joined by Will Smith, Jennifer Lopez, David Beckham, and others. Costs included $900,000 for guest airfare and accommodations and $180,000 for 300 bottles of wine.
The bill was $2 million in 2005, or $2.2 million when adjusted for inflation.
The bride was a pop star
The groom was a music producer
The wedding featured 150 guests including Sharon Stone at the Napa Valley's Staglin Family Vineyard. Christina paid $80,000 for a Spanish-style Christian Lacroix gown. Decorations included a winter-themed tent with white roses, silver and crystals.
The bill was $2.5 million in 2007, or $2.6 million when adjusted for inflation.
The Bride: Supermodel and movie star
The Groom: Senior VP of Tyco
The Nupitals: A double ceremony over eight days kicked off at Suderly Castle in Gloucestershire and then moved to Umaid Bhawan Palace in Jodhpur. They paid $300,000 for private jets and over $100,000 for accommodations, including the $10,000-a-night bridal suite in India.
The bill was $3 million in 2002, or $3.6 million when adjusted for inflation.
The bride was a PETA activist and former model
The groom was the most successful songwriter in history
The wedding was an Indian-themed wedding at St. Salvador's church in Monaghan, Ireland, featuring Indian dancers, a vegetarian feast, $145,000 worth of flowers, and $150,000 fireworks. Paul, George, and Ringo played a new song, 'Heather.' The party took place at a rented castle ($40,000)
The bill was $2.5 million in 1991, or $4 million when adjusted for inflation.
The bride was an iconic movie star
The groom was a construction worker
The wedding was a notorious event featuring Michael Jackson as father of the bride at his Neverland Ranch. Liza Minnelli, Eddie Murphy, and Nancy Reagan (!) were in attendance. The marriage lasted an impressive five years.
The bill was $3.5 million in 2002, or $4.2 million when adjusted for inflation.
The bride was a Broadway star and the daughter of Judy Garland
The groom was a music producer
The wedding featured best man Michael Jackson and maid of honour Elizabeth Taylor, perhaps the biggest celebrity wedding ever. Entertainment included a 60-piece orchestra, Tony Bennett, Stevie Wonder, and Natalie Cole. The couple spent an estimated $700,000 on flowers and $40,000 on cake.
The bill was around $5 million in 2010.
The bride was the daughter of President Bill Clinton
The groom was an investment banker (Goldman Sachs and then G3) and childhood friend
The wedding costs included $600,000 air-conditioned tents, a $11,000 cake, Vera Wang wedding gown, and the attendance of Oprah. The rest went to delux pamper and security costs for 500 guests.
The bill was $8 million in 2008.
The bride was a working-class British girl who started dating Rooney at age 16, reportedly going to see Austin Powers 2 on their first date.
The groom was perhaps the highest paid footballer ever.
The wedding featured a chartered flight for 65 Brits to fly to Genoa for a masked ball on a $120-million yacht. Guests divided several days between the expensive yacht and a five-star hotel. The wedding took place at a 17th century villa and reception at a medieval abbey high above Portofino.
The bill will be an estimated $34 million, most of it going to security.
The bride is a 29-year-old commoner who has become a worldwide celebrity.
The groom is the oldest son of Prince Charles and the second in line to the throne of England.
The wedding will feature $800,000 in flowers, a $80,000 wedding cake, countless royals and nobles and a global TV audience in the hundreds of millions.
The bill was $60 million in 2005, or $66 million when adjusted for inflation.
The bride was the beautiful daughter of billionaire steel-magnate Lakshmi Mittal.
The groom was a London-born i-banker, owner of Swordfish Investments.
The wedding featured invitations mailed in silver boxes, including plane tickets and rooms at a five-star Paris hotel. Five-day festivities at a 16th-century chateau and Versailles and a temporary wooden castle. Performances by Kylie Minogue, complementary Mouton Rothschild, and designer gift bags filled with jewels.
The bill was $48 million in 1981, or $110 million when adjusted for inflation.
The bride was a stunning blonde pre-school teacher, who immediately became a global icon.
The groom was the oldest son of Queen Elizabeth II.
The wedding at St Paul's Cathedral was attended by dozens of royals; two million spectators; and a global TV audience of 750 million. Diana wore a puff ball meringue wedding dress with a 25-foot train of ivory taffeta and antique lace. The 27 wedding cakes and five-foot-tall main cake supposedly took 14 weeks to prepare, with a duplicate cake made in case of accidents.
