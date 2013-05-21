The 18 Most Expensive Watches Ever Sold At Auction

The collectible market is booming, with art, cars, and jewelry all breaking records in recent months.



Watches are no different. Google, Apple, and Samsung may all be rushing to make smart watches, but the classic chronograph continues to sell.

Since May 2012, Christie’s and Sotheby’s — the major players in the watch auction market — have sold six watches for more than $2 million apiece.

These are the most expensive watches ever sold at auction, as of May 2013.

