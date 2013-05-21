The 18 Most Expensive Watches Ever Sold At Auction

The collectible market is booming, with art, cars, and jewelry all breaking records in recent months.
Watches are no different. Google, Apple, and Samsung may all be rushing to make smart watches, but the classic chronograph continues to sell.
Since May 2012, Christie’s and Sotheby’s — the major players in the watch auction market — have sold six watches for more than $2 million apiece.
These are the most expensive watches ever sold at auction, as of May 2013.
#18 In November 2009, Antiquorum sold a pocket watch that belonged to Gandhi, along with other objects that belonged to him, for $2.096 million.
#17 An 18-karat yellow gold chronograph by George Daniels sold for $2.1 million at a Sotheby's auction in London in November 2012.
#16 A 1944 stainless steel, water-resistant perpetual calendar Patek Philippe wristwatch sold for $2.26 million to a private Swiss museum at Christie's in November 2007.
#15 This Patek Philippe pink gold, perpetual calendar chronograph wristwatch sold for $2.28 million at Christie's in May 2007.
#14 In November 2011, Antiquorum sold a full 24-hour repeating Patek Philippe pocket watch for $2.29 million.
#13 A Patek Philippe 18-carat pink gold wristwatch with a blue enamel dial from 1953 sold for $2.7 million at Christie's in November 2010.
#12 This 1942 Patek Philippe calendar wristwatch, which shows the moon phases, sold for $2.77 million at Christie's in November 2009.
#10 (tie) A Patek Philippe in pink gold with a perpetual calendar and moon phases sold for $2.78 million at Christie's in Geneva in May 2012.
#10 (tie) The Breguet Museum paid $2.78 million for this Breguet timepiece at Christie's in Geneva in May 2012.
#8 (tie) A Patek Philippe two-crown world time wristwatch depicting North America sold for $2.99 million at a Christie's auction in Geneva in May 2012.
#8 (tie) A, 18-karat, Patek Philippe Henry Graves Jr. watch engraved with the Graves family coat of arms sold for $2.99 million at a Sotheby's auction in June 2012.
#7 This 1954 Patek Philippe platinum perpetual calendar wristwatch, with sweep centre seconds and a moon phase dial, sold for $3.1 million at Christie's in May 2008.
#6 This 1928 Patek Philippe 18-carat, white gold, cushion-shaped, single button chronograph wristwatch sold for $3.6 million at Christie's in May 2011.
#5 This 1949 Patek Philippe stainless steel perpetual calendar wristwatch with Arabic numerals sold for $4.1 million at Christie's in May 2008.
#4 A Breguet & Fils chronograph with two movements from 1814 sold at Christie's in Geneva for $4.7 million in May 2012.
#3 The Yellow Gold Calibre 89, made by Patek Philippe in 1989, sold for $5.2 million at Antiquorum in Geneva in 2009.
#2 This Patek Philippe 18-carat gold perpetual calendar chronograph wristwatch with moon phases and a tonneau-shaped case sold for $5.7 million at Christie's in May 2010.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.