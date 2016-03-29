The most expensive Volvo of all time is here

With a starting price of $104,900, the Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence is the most expensive car the company has put into production. It’s also the first time Volvo has crossed to the $100,000 mark on any of its production cars.

Most significantly, the XC90 Excellence is Volvo’s clearest signal that it sees itself as a full-fledged luxury brand.

Volvo’s new-found luxury tilt veers from the brand’s traditional image as an inconspicuous, safe and reliable option for the everyday commute.

In recent years, Volvo has steadily moved from the near-luxury space into full-on luxury. As a result, the Swedish brand will how have to contend against luxury stalwarts from Mercedes, Audi, Lexus, Jaguar, and Land Rover.

Instead of more pragmatic buyers, Volvo’s stylish, luxury minded offerings gives the brand access to a whole new segment of customers.

“The Volvo XC90 Excellence is a fantastic expanded version of Volvo’s idea of luxury. It brings together fantastic materials, uncompromising safety and performance into an amazing package,” Volvo Cars USA president and CEO Lex Kerssemakers said in a statement. “This car exposes Volvo to a new type of buyer.”

Last year at the Shanghai auto show, Volvo introduced the concept version of the Excellence Interior and made the brand one of the hot topics of discussion at the show.

Now, Volvo has turned the concept into a production car.

The Volvo XC90 T8 Excellence is a four-seat ultra-luxury version of the company's award winning XC90 SUV. Volvo The XC90 won a number of awards last year -- including Business Insider's 2015 Car of the Year Award. Business Insider In Excellence guise, the seven-seat XC90 is now reconfigured with room for just four to create a luxury limo SUV. Volvo The Excellence is an obvious rival for Range Rover's ultra-plush Autobiography edition. Jaguar Land Rover Although the Range Rover Autobiography starts at a much more expensive $140,000. Jaguar Land Rover In the XC90 Excellence, all four occupants get Volvo's Lazy-e-Boy-comfortable captains chairs as well as folding tables. Volvo The seats as well as the rest of the interiors get fine, perforated Nappa Leather. Volvo In addition, the seats in the Excellence are heated, cooled, reclining and feature a massage function. Volvo Rear seat occupants get extra legroom, which allows them to stretch out in their reclining chairs. Volvo Passengers can operate the rear seats' functions by using a retractable control console. Volvo A retractable partition separates the passengers cabin from the cargo area. Volvo The Excellence also features heated and chilled cup holders. Volvo The XC90 Excellence even comes with custom Orrefors crystal champagne glasses Volvo Orrefors is also supplying the XC90 with its crystal gear shifter. Volvo Right below one of the 20-speakers in the SUV's 1,400-watt Bowers & Wilkins sound system ... Volvo ... lives a refrigerator with bottle and glass holders. Volvo At the top of the cabin is a massive panoramic sun roof. Volvo Volvo may not be done with its luxury cabin appointments. The company is also working on its Lounge Concept complete with foot rest and massive LCD screen. Volvo The Excellence interior is available only with Volvo's top-of-the-line T8 Twin Motor powertrain. Volvo It's a 400-horsepower, hybrid electric drive unit featuring Volvo's 2.0-litre, supercharged- and turbocharged-, inline-four-cylinder engine. Volvo The Volvo XC90 Excellence arrives in US showrooms this summer. Volvo

