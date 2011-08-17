The Most Expensive Vacation Towns In America

Julie Zeveloff, Dana Eisenberg
skier

Photo: Rhys Asplundh via Flickr

Travel isn’t cheap, but some vacation towns are much pricier than others.Bundle has figured out America’s most expensive vacation destinations using out-of-town spending data from millions of consumers on shopping, dining, hotels, movie theatres, public golf courses, public transportation, taxis and limos, tourist attractions and exhibits, and travel agencies.

The most expensive places to vacation in the U.S. are ski towns and beach towns, but the places that topped the list may come as a surprise.

Bundle has been kind enough to share their data with us. Check out all the details at Bundle >

#10 Newport Beach, CA

Vacationers spend:

  • 1.62 times more on shopping than people in the average vacation town
  • .7 times more on food than people in the average vacation town
  • 1.28 times more on hotels than people in the average vacation town

Source: Bundle

#9 Virginia Beach, VA

Vacationers spend:

  • 1.57 times more on shopping than people in the average vacation town
  • 1.63 times more on food than people in the average vacation town
  • 1.37 times more on hotels than people in the average vacation town

Source: Bundle

#8 Lake Geneva, WI

Vacationers spend:

  • 0.79 times more on shopping than people in the average vacation town
  • 0.96 times more on food than people in the average vacation town
  • 1.28 times more on hotels than people in the average vacation town

Source: Bundle

#7 Daytona Beach, FL

Vacationers spend:

  • 0.86 times more on shopping than people in the average vacation town
  • 0.46 times more on food than people in the average vacation town
  • 2.2 times more on hotels than people in the average vacation town

Source: Bundle

#6 Nantucket, MA

Vacationers spend:

  • 1.43 times more on shopping than people in the average vacation town
  • 2.15 times more on food than people in the average vacation town
  • 1.62 times more on hotels than people in the average vacation town

Source: Bundle

#5 Miami, FL

Vacationers spend:

  • 0.57 times more on shopping than people in the average vacation town
  • 1.28 times more on food than people in the average vacation town
  • 0.75 times more on hotels than people in the average vacation town

Source: Bundle

#4 East Hampton, NY

Vacationers spend:

  • 2.64 times more on shopping than people in the average vacation town
  • 2.12 times more on food than people in the average vacation town
  • 1.88 times more on hotels than people in the average vacation town

Source: Bundle

#3 Southampton, NY

Vacationers spend:

  • 2.65 times more on shopping than people in the average vacation town
  • 1.64 times more on food than people in the average vacation town
  • 2.2 times more on hotels than people in the average vacation town

Source: Bundle

#2 Aspen, CO

Vacationers spend:

  • 2.67 times more on shopping than people in the average vacation town
  • 2.02 times more on food than people in the average vacation town
  • 2.03 times more on hotels than people in the average vacation town

Source: Bundle

#1 Vail, CO

Vacationers spend:

  • 1.63 times more on shopping than people in the average vacation town
  • 1.27 times more on food than people in the average vacation town
  • 2.31 times more on hotels than people in the average vacation town

Source: Bundle

Guess who's vacationing in the Hamptons this week?

The Clintons Are Renting A Hamptons Mansion That's On Sale For $25 Million >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.