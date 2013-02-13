The 10 Most Expensive Cities In The United States

Photo: Shutterstock

When it comes to living expenses, Manhattanites pay more than twice the national average.That’s according to the Council for Community and Economic Research, which has just released its sixth annual cost-of-living index looking at what professionals pay for a basket of goods and services in urban areas around the U.S.



On the opposite end of the spectrum from Manhattan is Harlingen, Tex., where the standard cost of living was nearly 19 per cent less than the national average. And this year, Boston knocked Truckee-Nevada County, Calif. out of the top 10.

The composite index is based on six areas: housing, utilities, grocery items, transportation, health care, and miscellaneous goods and services. It’s representative of most households in the top income quintile, CCER said.

We’ve rounded up the top 10, as well as the average costs of some items and services in those areas.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.