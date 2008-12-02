Most Expensive Twelve Days Of Christmas Ever

It’s worse than you thought.



WSJ: PNC Wealth Management released their 24th annual “True Price of Christmas Index” …in which the financial company tallies up the cost of acquiring the gifts listed in the favourite holiday carol, “The Twelve Days of Christmas,” from a partridge to swimming swans and leaping lords.

This year, strictly traditionalist true loves (those who repeat the gifts per all of the song’s verses) would have to free up $86,608. Those who buy the full list for the 12th day of Christmas (without repeating the gifts on the previous days) would ring up a mere $21,080.

The core price index is up 8.1%, from $78,100 in 2007, with the avian items — swans, geese, partridges and doves — the main culprits for higher prices. The cost of seven swans rose 33.3% this year; last year’s $4,200 birds are now $5,600 in today’s economy, according to the National Aviary in Pittsburgh. For those seeking one-click shopping, a warning: Swans cost more online ($7,035), though the price is unchanged from 2007.

…The best deal for Christmas? Jewelry. For true loves looking for a bargain, keep in mind those holiday sales. The cost of five gold rings (Five! Golden! Rings!) fell by 11.4%, to $349.95.

