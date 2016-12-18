This 33-foot-long tiny home with a chandelier costs $150,000

Tiny houses are all the rage. It also turns out you can charge a lot for ones decked out with luxury amenities.

One recently completed tiny house in Portland, Oregon, for example, features a chandelier, stained hardwood floors, and a motorised bed inside of steps. It cost $150,000.

The house, originally spotted by New New Atlas, measures just 33 feet long and 200 square feet (or about the same size as a one-car garage).

The home, known as Vintage Glam, was custom-built by Tiny Heirloom Luxury Homes, a Portland-based company that constructs houses under 400 square feet. A couple in Portland commissioned it.

A mattress sits on top of a motorised platform inside the steps that lead up to the couch. When the home’s owner wants to go to sleep, they use a remote control to make a hidden bed slide out.



Across from the living room/bedroom, there is a kitchen with two marble counters, a fridge, dishwasher, sink, oven, and stacked washer and dryer. The bathroom features a living wall filled with plants and a vintage tub. Outside, there’s a porch with two wooden rocking chairs.

The house is part of the larger tiny home movement, in which homeowners opt for beautiful curated homes over space. At $150,000, it shows that even tiny homes are not immune to rising housing costs in Portland (and other cities experiencing gentrification). For those who want to live in cities where the rent is high, micro-apartments and homes are only becoming more popular.

