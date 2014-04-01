The Most Expensive Taxi Fares In The World [INFOGRAPHIC]

Getting to the airport can be a costly venture that tacks on to your trip budget, so it’s wise to plan ahead and know just how much that cab will cost you.

Cheap Flights released an infographic that compares the cost of a taxi ride to the airport in major cities around the world.

It should come as no surprise that the most expensive taxis are in Japan: It costs a whopping $US214.53 to travel from Japan’s Narita International Airport to Tokyo.

The cheapest cab fare is in India: It costs a mere $US8.67 to travel from Indira Gandhi International Airport to Delhi.

See the full infographic below:

