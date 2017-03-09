Mercedes' ultra-luxe G-Wagon is the most expensive SUV in the world

Behold, the most expensive SUV in the world:

Mercedes G650 Landaulet is priced at €630,000 ($AU883,871), a Mercedes spokesperson confirmed to Business Insider.

The Landaulet is Mercedes’ next addition of its luxury Maybach line — an off-roader that’s more limousine than SUV. The SUV features a massive amount of space and seats designed to be more comfortable than your bed.

Scroll down for a closer look:

The Landaulet is the first off-roader addition to the Maybach line, which was revived in 2015 after a hiatus. Mercedes first unveiled the S-Class, pictured below, when it revived the Maybach brand. INKAS The S600 comes with bulletproof glass and a smokescreen generator in case you get in a dangerous situation. Mercedes' then unveiled its S650 Cabriolet for the Maybach line. Mercedes The Cabriolet is a four-seat, drop top convertible that will hit markets this Spring. That takes us to the latest Maybach car, the G650 Landaulet. The car has almost 2 feet of ground clearance! Daimler Passengers riding in the front sit under a conventional closed roof, but people in the back are under a folding roof that can open for a look at the sky. Daimler There's also a glass partition separating passengers in the rear. Daimler The interior is designed for max comfort. The rear comes with individual seats with inflatable air chambers to improve lower-back support. They also have massage programs designed to mimic a hot-stone massage. Daimler There's even a foot rest! Passengers in the back also have access to large thermal cup holders that can be set to keep your beverage cool or hot. Daimler It's only natural entertainment would be included in a car geared toward optimising comfort. Each passenger in the back gets a 10-inch, high-resolution screen. Daimler Despite it's limousine-style interior, this car is designed to off-road on any terrain. It's elevated 1.7-feet above the ground and is equipped with a V12 biturbo engine producing 630 hp and 738 lb.-ft. of torque. Daimler Only 99 cars will be made and sold in Fall of this year. It will not be sold in the US. Daimler

