Send Your Kid To One Of These Crazy Expensive Summer Camps

Sleepaway camp is a great summer activity, if you can afford it.



Groups like YMCA and Girl Scouts offer inexpensive camping options. But on the other end of the spectrum are private, eight-week camps that offer top-notch food, living accommodations, and activities from waterskiing to horseback riding.

Many are located in the mountains of the northeast, and cost more than $1,000 every week. To put it in perspective: The cost of these camps is equivalent to a semester at a state college.

Know of an even more expensive summer camp? Let us know about it in the comments.

