The 25 Most Expensive Suburbs In America

The beleaguered American consumer cut household spending to $38,780 last year, not including mortgage, according to consumer research site Bundle.com.



In the land of BMW’s and investment bankers, however, consumer spending tells a very different story.

Households in the 25 top suburbs spent an average of $115,827 in 2010. America’s richest suburb clocked an average of $148,394 per household.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.