Here's 10 Decadent Study Abroad Programs That Make College Even More Expensive

Photo: www.flickr.com

The Grand Tour of Europe, junior year in France, that exotic and romantic semester in South America — we cherish these as a bourgeois expectation for the American College Experience.But whatever personal value they hold, there’s only one feature these programs have in common: ludicrous, often-prohibitive cost.



It shouldn’t be this way, as foreign universities cost significantly less than than America’s.

Without initiatives like the EU’s Erasmus program, which guarantees credit for classwork done at a foreign university by the students’ home university, much of what students pay to study abroad beyond plane tickets, housing and classes are “processing fees.” This is to say, the guarantee that if a student goes abroad through his American university’s program that he will get credit for the courses taken abroad. And depending on the prestige of the university, costs to study abroad at the same university can vary.

Other programs allow students access to places that they might not be permitted otherwise. How many people can say they have gone to Syria to see Crusader monuments and early Christian archeology “with the knowledge and protection of both the Syrian authorities and the local U.S. diplomatic presence”?

Some are downright luxurious. From hopping from hotel to hotel in Greece in constant pilgrimage to archaeological sites to lodging in a fully-restored, 16th century palace a vespa ride from Rome, the cruddy residence halls and roach-infested French student hotels of lore are conspicuously absent.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.