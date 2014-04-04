The 25 Sports Teams That Sell The Most Expensive Food

Cork Gaines
New York Rangers fansGetty Images

There is a lot more to the cost of attending a sporting event than just the price of the ticket.

Many times, once the team gets you in the door, that is when they really go after your wallet in the form of overpriced food and drinks.

Using data collected by Team Marketing during surveys of teams in the four major North American sports leagues (MLB, NFL, NBA, NHL) we compiled the 25 teams that have the most expensive food.

We calculated how much it would cost a single fan to purchase the smallest beer available, one soda, and one hot dog.

Because of size differences, some of these deals may be better than others. But once at a particular arena or stadium, this is the minimum cost for one of each.

#20t Phoenix Coyotes -- $US19.00 PER PERSON

League: NHL

Small Beer: $US9.00

Soft Drink: $US4.50

Hot Dog: $US5.50

#20t Chicago Blackhawks -- $US19.00 PER PERSON

League: NHL

Small Beer: $US7.50

Soft Drink: $US5.50

Hot Dog: $US6.00

#20t Atlanta Falcons -- $US19.00 PER PERSON

League: NFL

Small Beer: $US7.00

Soft Drink: $US6.50

Hot Dog: $US5.50

#20t Dallas Cowboys -- $US19.00 PER PERSON

League: NFL

Small Beer: $US8.50

Soft Drink: $US5.00

Hot Dog: $US5.50

#20t Phoenix Suns -- $US19.00 PER PERSON

League: NBA

Small Beer: $US9.00

Soft Drink: $US4.50

Hot Dog: $US5.50

#20t Chicago Bulls -- $US19.00 PER PERSON

League: NBA

Small Beer: $US7.50

Soft Drink: $US5.50

Hot Dog: $US6.00

#17t Boston Bruins -- $US19.25 PER PERSON

League: NHL

Small Beer: $US8.25

Soft Drink: $US5.50

Hot Dog: $US5.50

#17t Oakland Raiders -- $US19.25 PER PERSON

League: NFL

Small Beer: $US9.75

Soft Drink: $US4.50

Hot Dog: $US5.00

#17t Boston Celtics -- $US19.25 PER PERSON

League: NBA

Small Beer: $US8.25

Soft Drink: $US5.50

Hot Dog: $US5.50

#11t Minnesota Wild -- $US19.50 PER PERSON

League: NHL

Small Beer: $US9.50

Soft Drink: $US5.00

Hot Dog: $US5.00

#11t Florida Panthers -- $US19.50 PER PERSON

League: NHL

Small Beer: $US8.00

Soft Drink: $US5.00

Hot Dog: $US6.50

#11t Buffalo Bills -- $US19.50 PER PERSON

League: NFL

Small Beer: $US9.00

Soft Drink: $US5.00

Hot Dog: $US5.50

#11t Detroit Lions -- $US19.50 PER PERSON

League: NFL

Small Beer: $US8.50

Soft Drink: $US5.00

Hot Dog: $US6.00

#11t Minnesota Timberwolves -- $US19.50 PER PERSON

League: NBA

Small Beer: $US9.50

Soft Drink: $US5.00

Hot Dog: $US5.00

#11t Brooklyn Nets -- $US19.50 PER PERSON

League: NBA

Small Beer: $US8.50

Soft Drink: $US5.00

Hot Dog: $US6.00

#6t New York Rangers -- $US19.75 PER PERSON

League: NHL

Small Beer: $US8.75

Soft Drink: $US5.00

Hot Dog: $US6.00

#6t Los Angeles Kings -- $US19.75 PER PERSON

League: NHL

Small Beer: $US8.50

Soft Drink: $US5.25

Hot Dog: $US6.00

#6t New York Knicks -- $US19.75 PER PERSON

League: NBA

Small Beer: $US8.75

Soft Drink: $US5.00

Hot Dog: $US6.00

#6t Los Angeles Lakers -- $US19.75 PER PERSON

League: NBA

Small Beer: $US8.50

Soft Drink: $US5.25

Hot Dog: $US6.00

#6t Los Angeles Clippers -- $US19.75 PER PERSON

League: NBA

Small Beer: $US8.50

Soft Drink: $US5.25

Hot Dog: $US6.00

#3t Anaheim Ducks -- $US20.00 PER PERSON

League: NHL

Small Beer: $US9.50

Soft Drink: $US5.00

Hot Dog: $US5.50

#3t Washington Redskins -- $US20.00 PER PERSON

League: NFL

Small Beer: $US9.00

Soft Drink: $US5.00

Hot Dog: $US6.00

#3t Miami Heat -- $US20.00 PER PERSON

League: NBA

Small Beer: $US8.00

Soft Drink: $US5.00

Hot Dog: $US7.00

#2 New York Islanders -- $US20.25 PER PERSON

League: NHL

Small Beer: $US9.50

Soft Drink: $US4.75

Hot Dog: $US6.00

#1 Baltimore Ravens -- $US21.00 PER PERSON

League: NFL

Small Beer: $US8.50

Soft Drink: $US7.50

Hot Dog: $US5.00

Now check out the baseball players that make the most money.

The 27 Highest-Paid Players In Major League Baseball

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.