The Most Expensive Sporting Events, Per Minute Of Action

Corey Nachman
kentucky derby

Photo: Flickr/tauck_tours

The Kentucky Derby is known as “the fastest two minutes in sports” – but it’s also one of the most expensive two minutes, as well.With ticket prices on par with an NBA Final or World Series game, but an average length that’s shorter than a commercial break, it’s easy to see why you might not be getting your money’s worth at a horse race.

But it’s still not the most expensive event in sports, when you rank them by the cost per minute of action.

Click here to see the ranking ->

For comparison’s sake, we used the face value of the highest-priced, publicly available ticket and divided that by average length of the action at some of the biggest games in the world.

Just try not to think about the fact that, given the popularity of these events and the scarcity of the tickets, you’ll probably pay many, many times these prices to a scalper just to get in the door.

ICC Cricket World Cup Final – $.70 Per Minute

Length: 8 hours*

Ticket Price: $335

*Approximate length of a One-Day International

Final Round Of The US Open – $0.91 Per Minute

Length: 7 hours (approx.)

Ticket Price: $385

Wimbledon Final – $0.95 per minute

Length: Between 2.5 to 4 hours

Ticket Price: $180

*The price was divided by 190 minutes.

World Series, Game 7 – $1.26 Per Minute

Length: 3 hours and 19 minutes*

Ticket Price: $250

*The average length of World Series game the past two seasons.

NCAA Final Four – $1.75 Per Minute

Length: 3 games, 40 minutes each

Ticket Price: $210

BCS Championship Game – $5.42 Per Minute

Length: 60 minutes

Ticket Price Range: $325

NBA Finals, Game 7 – $6.63 Per Minute

Length: 48 minutes

Ticket Price: $318

FIFA World Cup Final – $10 Per Minute

Length: 90 minutes

Ticket Price: $900

Stanley Cup Finals, Game 7 – $12.25 Per Minute

Length: 60 minutes

Ticket Price: $735

The Super Bowl – $20 Per Minute

Length: 60 minutes

Ticket Price: $1,200

Kentucky Derby – $262.20 Per Minute

Length: 2 minutes, 3 seconds

Ticket Price: $555

100-Meter Dash Olympic Final – $4,628 Per Minute

... Or $77 Per Second!

Length: 9.58 seconds

Ticket Price: $739

Cost Per Second: $77.14

Of course, if you just bought the team you'd get your tickets for free...

BALLERS: 23 Finance Millionaires Who Threw Their Fortunes Into Sports Teams >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.