The Most Expensive Sporting Events, Per Minute Of Action

Photo: Flickr/tauck_tours

The Kentucky Derby is known as “the fastest two minutes in sports” – but it’s also one of the most expensive two minutes, as well.With ticket prices on par with an NBA Final or World Series game, but an average length that’s shorter than a commercial break, it’s easy to see why you might not be getting your money’s worth at a horse race.



But it’s still not the most expensive event in sports, when you rank them by the cost per minute of action.

Click here to see the ranking ->

For comparison’s sake, we used the face value of the highest-priced, publicly available ticket and divided that by average length of the action at some of the biggest games in the world.

Just try not to think about the fact that, given the popularity of these events and the scarcity of the tickets, you’ll probably pay many, many times these prices to a scalper just to get in the door.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.