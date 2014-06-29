These Luxury Smartphones Cost More Than Your Car And Your College Tuition

Let’s face it — smartphones don’t come cheap. Even with a carrier subsidy, a good phone will still cost around $US200.
However, that price sounds like nothing compared to what some luxury designers charge for their high-end smartphones.
Forget hundreds of dollars — some some extremely high-end devices will cost you millions.
Here’s a look at some of the most expensive smartphones on the planet.
Designer Stuart Hughes' diamond-encrusted iPhone took nearly 9 weeks to create by hand, according to his website. Hughes re-created the iPhone 5's chassis with solid gold and included a single deep-cut black diamond. The phone's sides and home buttons are also trimmed with diamonds. It costs an unbelievable $US15.3 million.
With the iPhone 4, Hughes instead decided to re-create the iPhone 4 with pure rose. It also includes about 500 diamonds and costs about $US8.5 million.
In 2009, Jeweler Peter Alloison created a version of the iPhone 3G that costs $US2.41 million. The home button is encrusted with a 6.6-karat diamond and the phone is covered in 18-karat yellow gold, according to Unwired View. Alloison has since taken his website offline.
Hughes doesn't limit his craftsmanship to the iPhone. He has also hand-made a luxury Nokia Supreme phone that's encrusted with 12.5 carats worth of pink diamonds. It costs about $US170,000.
The most expensive luxury smartphone from watchmaker Ulysse Nardin Chairman costs $US130,000, and it's covered in more than 3,000 hand cut diamonds. It was awarded the title for World's Most Expensive Mobile Phone (Cell Phone Series) in 2012, according to The Huffington Post.
The Savelli Jardin Secret Collection includes 12 luxury Android devices that range in price, with the most expensive version costing $US120,000. This phone, called Black Insane, comes with 75 baguette-cut white diamonds, black alligator leather, and buttons that are finished in white gold.
The most expensive configuration of Goldvish's Equilibrium phone costs about $US110,000, according to gadget blog GSM Arena.The Swiss manufacturer's phone features a screen that's made of durable sapphire glass and can be configured to include stainless steel, aluminium, titanium, or high quality leather.
While most of these extravagent smartphones come encrusted with gold and diamonds, the iPhone 4 History Edition comes with a rare artifact embedded inside. Part of the near $US70,000 phone is made of a 65-million-year-old authentic Tyrannosaurus Rex tooth and meteoric stone. Stuart Hughes also sells the iPhone 4 History Edition on his website, which was hand-crafted by Katharine Hughes.
Danish luxury retailer Aesir's AE+Y phone can't even run apps or connect to the internet, but its 18-carat solid gold build has earned it a $US60,000 price tag.
Business Insider Emails & Alerts
Site highlights each day to your inbox.
Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.