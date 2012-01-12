This $56 Million Mansion In New Jersey Can Be Controlled From Anywhere By iPhone

Julie Zeveloff, Leah Goldman
frick

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

The fabled Frick Mansion in cushy Alpine, NJ, may be famous as the most expensive house on the market in the Garden State–even with price chops, it’s currently asking $56 million.But we think it’s awesome for a different reason. The colossal mansion, with 30,000 square feet of space, can be controlled from anywhere in the world with a smart phone, according to its listing. As Trulia says, that makes it the most lavish smart home on the market today.

The house, in America’s most expensive zip code, has 12 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, an 11-car garage, a 65-foot pool and tennis court. It’s also got a heated driveway and the most advanced security system available, according to the listing.

It was initially listed at $68 million before June 2010, when the Wall Street Journal highlighted it. The owner, Richard Kurtz, built it after buying the property in 2006, but immediately put it on the market.

The home has 30,000 square feet of space

Frick Drive is completely gated

Huge driveway with a fountain

The marble entrance

The grand dining room

A bar area in the dining room

The gorgeous kitchen

One of the living rooms

High ceilings

The movie theatre

The master bathroom

The closet in the master bedroom

Another closet

Indoor basketball court

The backyard and pool

There's a hot tub too

The tennis courts

Now check out the neighbourhood

An incredible photo tour of the most expensive zip code in America >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.