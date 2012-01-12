This $56 Million Mansion In New Jersey Can Be Controlled From Anywhere By iPhone

Photo: Courtesy of Sotheby’s

The fabled Frick Mansion in cushy Alpine, NJ, may be famous as the most expensive house on the market in the Garden State–even with price chops, it’s currently asking $56 million.But we think it’s awesome for a different reason. The colossal mansion, with 30,000 square feet of space, can be controlled from anywhere in the world with a smart phone, according to its listing. As Trulia says, that makes it the most lavish smart home on the market today.



The house, in America’s most expensive zip code, has 12 bedrooms, 19 bathrooms, an 11-car garage, a 65-foot pool and tennis court. It’s also got a heated driveway and the most advanced security system available, according to the listing.

It was initially listed at $68 million before June 2010, when the Wall Street Journal highlighted it. The owner, Richard Kurtz, built it after buying the property in 2006, but immediately put it on the market.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.