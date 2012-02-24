These Are The 10 Most Expensive Small Towns In America

Photo: Flickr/jenschapter3

Americans flock to small towns for their quiet charm and easier lifestyle, but they may be paying for the privilege to live there.Real estate website Zillow has compiled a list of the most expensive small towns in America based on median home prices in December 2011 for Bloomberg Businessweek, and Sagaponack, N.Y. topped the list with a median home value of about $3.49 million.



By comparison, the national home value hovered around $147,000 for December 2011, according to Zillow.

Water Mill, N.Y. and Jupiter Island, Fla., also topped the list with median home values in the millions. In all three markets, a large percentage of homes are only used as seasonal or secondary residences. Only towns with populations less than 10,000 were considered

We’re taking a closer look at the top 10. Check out the full list at Bloomberg Businessweek.

