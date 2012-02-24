These Are The 10 Most Expensive Small Towns In America

Abby Rogers
family beach pretty women

Photo: Flickr/jenschapter3

Americans flock to small towns for their quiet charm and easier lifestyle, but they may be paying for the privilege to live there.Real estate website Zillow has compiled a list of the most expensive small towns in America based on median home prices in December 2011 for Bloomberg Businessweek, and Sagaponack, N.Y. topped the list with a median home value of about $3.49 million.

By comparison, the national home value hovered around $147,000 for December 2011, according to Zillow.

Water Mill, N.Y. and Jupiter Island, Fla., also topped the list with median home values in the millions. In all three markets, a large percentage of homes are only used as seasonal or secondary residences. Only towns with populations less than 10,000 were considered

We’re taking a closer look at the top 10. Check out the full list at Bloomberg Businessweek.

#10 Sands Point, N.Y.

Population: 3,269

Media home value: $1.77 million

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

#9 Montecito, Calif.

Population: 7,525

Media home value: $1.79 million

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

#8 Woodside, Calif.

Population: 5,614

Median home value: $1.81 million

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

#7 Hidden Hills, Calif.

Population: 1,351

Median home value: $1.90 million

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

#6 Kings Point, N.Y.

Population: 5,090

Median home value: $1.91 million

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

#5 Belvedere, Calif.

Population: 2,079

Median home value: $1.91 million

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

#4 Water Mill, N.Y.

Population: 2,076

Median home value: $2.08 million

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

#3 Los Altos Hills, Calif.

Population: 7,445

Median home value: $2.16 million

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

#2 Jupiter Island, Fla.

Population: 1,549

Median home value: $2.60 million

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

#1 Sagaponack, N.Y.

Population: 683

Median home value: $3.49 million

Source: Bloomberg Businessweek

Now meet the Realtors behind such mega-million dollar sales

Check out the 35 most successful real estate agents of 2011 >

Business Insider Emails & Alerts

Site highlights each day to your inbox.

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.