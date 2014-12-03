As skyscraper heights grow higher, and higher, the cost to build increases as well. Not only are some of the newest skyscrapers in the world getting taller, they are also getting fancier, with the newest technologies, latest materials, and sustainable concepts.

Emporis, “a leading database of information about building and construction projects, based in Germany,” compiled a list of the 10 most expensive skyscrapers in the world.

At $US3.9 billion, One World Trade Center in New York City is the most expensive building by far, beating out the second place finishers by $US2 billion.

1. One World Trade Center, New York, N.Y. — $US3.9 Billion

Height: 1,776.02 ft

Completion: 2014

One World Trade center is the same height as the Twin Towers which formally stood in the same place. Inside, the building has a stairwell dedicated to the firefighters lost in 9/11.

2 (tie). The Palazzo, Las Vegas, Nev. — $US1.9 Billion

Height: 642.01 ft

Completion: 2007

Upon completion, The Palazzo became the highest building in Las Vegas. The hotel contains a casino, a shopping center, and a theatre.

2 (tie). The Shard, London, England — $US1.9 billion

Height: 1,003.94 ft

Completion: 2013

The Shard uses 30% less energy than other buildings of its size because of an “extensive use of energy-saving materials.” It is also the tallest building in London.

4. Taipei 101, Taipei, Taiwan — $US1.76 billion

Height: 1,670.60 ft

Completion: 2004

Taipei 101’s construction is based on the number 8, which is a lucky number Chinese culture. A Feng Shui expert approved most of the design and layout of the building.

5 (tie). Burj Khalifa, Dubai, United Arab Emirates — $US1.5 billion

Height: 2,719.82 ft

Completion: 2010

The Burj Khalifa is the world’s tallest building. The building uses the condensation from the air conditioning system to irrigate the landscaping.

5 (tie). Sheraton Huzhou Hot Spring Resort, Huzhou, China — $US1.5 billion

Height: 330 ft

Completion: 2013

The resort, designed by MAD Architects, gets completely lit up and night and is meant to resemble the moon rising over Lake Tai. Every room in the hotel is designed to get daylight at all hours from every direction.

7. CapitaGreen, Singapore — $US1.4 billion

Height: 793.96 ft

Completion: 2014

Much of the building’s facade will be covered in live plants and the building’s roof will have a “sky forest.” The sky forest’s cool air will be pushed down through the building to naturally cool the offices.

8. Elbphilharmonie, Hamburg, Germany — $US1.03 billion

Height: 360.89 ft

Completion: 2016

The Elbphilharmonie is being built on top of a former storage facility and uses the original structure’s base. The building will have residential housing, a hotel, and a concert hall.

9 (tie). Bank of America Tower, New York, N.Y. — $US1 billion

Height: 1,200.01 ft

Completion: 2009

The Bank of America Tower is the 4th tallest building in NYC and is used as a commercial office. The building reuses rainwater and has an “automatic daylight dimming system.”

9 (tie). Chifley Tower, Sydney, Australia — $US1 billion

Height: 800.85 ft

Completion: 1992

Chifley tower is used for offices and retail and is one of the “most prestigious” in Australia. A 400 ton steel pendulum hangs on the top floor of the building to counteract the building’s sway in the wind.

