The Most Expensive Streets In Europe

Photo:

The global luxury market is in the midst of a massive bounce back, according to data from Colliers International.The international commercial brokerage reported in Spring 2011 that after two years of lackluster growth, the world’s top retail streets are growing again.



Here are the most expensive retail streets in Europe by how much it costs to rent space per square foot.

We’ve ranked them and included New York’s Fifth Avenue for a comparison.

Business Insider Emails & Alerts Site highlights each day to your inbox. Email Address Join

Follow Business Insider Australia on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, and Instagram.