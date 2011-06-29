The Most Expensive Streets In Europe

The global luxury market is in the midst of a massive bounce back, according to data from Colliers International.The international commercial brokerage reported in Spring 2011 that after two years of lackluster growth, the world’s top retail streets are growing again.

Here are the most expensive retail streets in Europe by how much it costs to rent space per square foot.

We’ve ranked them and included New York’s Fifth Avenue for a comparison.

#10 Kaufingerstrasse, Munich

Average rent: $518.86 per square foot

#9 Graben, Kohlmarkt, Kartner Strasse, Vienna

Average rent: $550.31 per square foot

#8 Tverskaya Street, Moscow

Average rent: $688.87 per square foot

#7 Via Condotti--Rome

Average Rent: $707.54 per square foot

#6 Rue du Rhone, Geneva

Average Rent: $756.24 per square foot

#5 Oxford Street, London

Average Rent: $761.46 per square foot

#4 Via Monte Napoleone, Milan

Average Rent: $943.39 per square foot

#3 Bahnhofstrasse, Zurich

Average Rent: $955.38 per square foot

#2 Old Bond Street, London

Average Rent: $961.85 per square foot

#1 Avenue des Champs-Élysées, Paris

Average Rent: $1,310.26 per square foot

Fifth Avenue, New York

New York has them all beat.

Average Rent: $2,150 per square foot

Now Who Can Afford To Shop On These Streets

